Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
Concrete, searing heat and £12 beers: inside Doha’s World Cup fan festival
In the tetchy heat of a Doha lunch hour, there was a welcome loosening of ties – and then, surprisingly, of tongues. It came as Fifa launched a World Cup fan festival so vast that 40,000 supporters will soon be able to congregate in shared communion near the Corniche: to watch, to cheer, to drink overpriced beer, if only between 7pm and 1am. Perhaps even to love, too.
Popculture
Soccer Star and Model Girlfriend Expecting First Child Together
A soccer star and his model girlfriend are about to become new parents. According to Mirror, Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna are said to be expecting their first child together. The star couple is "very excited" and Ozuna has put her modeling career on hold to focus on being a mother, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. Benzema and Ozuna have yet to officially announce the big news.
World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'
Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
Cristiano Ronaldo pays ultimate respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi
Despite the fact that Lionel Messi has outshined Cristiano Ronaldo in numerous occasions, the Portuguese striker has nothing but love and respect for his Argentine counterpart. Ronaldo revealed as much during his explosive talk with Piers Morgan, during which he also lambasted his current club Manchester United. Aside from his criticisms of the Red Devils, […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo pays ultimate respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
(Video) Giant Cristiano Ronaldo Mural Torn Down At Old Trafford
Ronaldo's relationship with United is in tatters after the 37-year-old opted to trash the club in an interview with journalist and friend Piers Morgan.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Star Who Could Make Team USA a World Cup Contender
Brenden Aaronson took the English Premier League by storm. Now he's ready to light up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he snubbed £305MILLION deal to play in Saudi Arabia - and insists other clubs DID want to sign him in the summer - as Manchester United rebel vows to continue playing until he's 40
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he rejected an offer to play in Saudi Arabia this summer which would have made the highest paid footballer in the world. The 37-year-old forward said he had been offered a two-year contract worth an astonishing €350million (£305m) from an unnamed club. Spanish...
Shocking video shows dangerous hole that could injure fans outside brand-new $1.1billion World Cup stadium in Qatar - and there's no safety cordon around it
A viral video has revealed a large and dangerous hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar ground that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hot on the heels of damning viral footage showing tournament tent accommodation that furious fans compared to the Fyre Festival, a journalist has uploaded worrying footage taken directly outside the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
'They don't suffer - and they don't CARE': Cristiano Ronaldo says Man United youngsters are 'not the same' as his generation... and claims only Dalot, Martinez and Casemiro are 'very professional'
Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the attitude and professionalism of Manchester United's young stars. In his explosive Talk TV interview, which took in several topics - including his thoughts on former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the devastating loss of his baby boy Angel and how close he came to joining Manchester City in 2021, the Portugal forward complained that young players have it too easy and don't listen to his advice.
Gareth Southgate must release handbrake and let England’s attack shine
England have the capabilities to challenge the elite in Qatar but they will need to release the shackles in order to reach the heights they have achieved in the past two tournaments. Reaching a semi-final at the last World Cup and the final at the European Championship in 2021 gives...
Popculture
Model Engaged to Soccer Player Just Weeks After Their Relationship Went Public
A model and a soccer star are getting married. Anna Modler recently went to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to soccer player Eric Dier. The 24-year-old posted photos of her and Dier with the engagement ring while writing, "I said ja." This comes after Modler and Dier went public with their relationship in September.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'provoked' walkout vs. Spurs
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested his relationship with Erik ten Hag is broken after feeling "provoked" by the Manchester United manager to walk out during the game against Tottenham Hotspur. In the second part of his interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, aired in the UK on Thursday, Ronaldo said he...
Manchester United explore legal action as they look to force Ronaldo exit
Manchester United have appointed lawyers to explore potential action against Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged breach of contract after claims made by the forward in a recent interview as the club seek to engineer his departure as quickly as possible. It means Ronaldo will almost certainly never play for United again...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Qatar along with Portugal team-mates with Man Utd career doomed after explosive revelations
CRISTIANO RONALDO and his Portuguese team-mates have touched down in Qatar. The Manchester United forward, who has caused shockwaves with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week, is heading towards his fifth and probably final World Cup. He and his international colleagues were suited and booted as they landed...
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
Beer could be banned from all eight World Cup stadiums in potential U-turn
With just days to go until the World Cup begins, the Qatari hosts are reportedly pressuring Fifa to stop the sale of beer at the eight tournament stadiums in what would be an astonishing U-turn. The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but it is due to be...
