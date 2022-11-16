ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
The Guardian

Concrete, searing heat and £12 beers: inside Doha’s World Cup fan festival

In the tetchy heat of a Doha lunch hour, there was a welcome loosening of ties – and then, surprisingly, of tongues. It came as Fifa launched a World Cup fan festival so vast that 40,000 supporters will soon be able to congregate in shared communion near the Corniche: to watch, to cheer, to drink overpriced beer, if only between 7pm and 1am. Perhaps even to love, too.
Popculture

Soccer Star and Model Girlfriend Expecting First Child Together

A soccer star and his model girlfriend are about to become new parents. According to Mirror, Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna are said to be expecting their first child together. The star couple is "very excited" and Ozuna has put her modeling career on hold to focus on being a mother, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. Benzema and Ozuna have yet to officially announce the big news.
Daily Mail

World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'

Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo pays ultimate respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi

Despite the fact that Lionel Messi has outshined Cristiano Ronaldo in numerous occasions, the Portuguese striker has nothing but love and respect for his Argentine counterpart. Ronaldo revealed as much during his explosive talk with Piers Morgan, during which he also lambasted his current club Manchester United. Aside from his criticisms of the Red Devils, […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo pays ultimate respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he snubbed £305MILLION deal to play in Saudi Arabia - and insists other clubs DID want to sign him in the summer - as Manchester United rebel vows to continue playing until he's 40

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he rejected an offer to play in Saudi Arabia this summer which would have made the highest paid footballer in the world. The 37-year-old forward said he had been offered a two-year contract worth an astonishing €350million (£305m) from an unnamed club. Spanish...
Daily Mail

Shocking video shows dangerous hole that could injure fans outside brand-new $1.1billion World Cup stadium in Qatar - and there's no safety cordon around it

A viral video has revealed a large and dangerous hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar ground that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hot on the heels of damning viral footage showing tournament tent accommodation that furious fans compared to the Fyre Festival, a journalist has uploaded worrying footage taken directly outside the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Daily Mail

'They don't suffer - and they don't CARE': Cristiano Ronaldo says Man United youngsters are 'not the same' as his generation... and claims only Dalot, Martinez and Casemiro are 'very professional'

Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the attitude and professionalism of Manchester United's young stars. In his explosive Talk TV interview, which took in several topics - including his thoughts on former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the devastating loss of his baby boy Angel and how close he came to joining Manchester City in 2021, the Portugal forward complained that young players have it too easy and don't listen to his advice.
Popculture

Model Engaged to Soccer Player Just Weeks After Their Relationship Went Public

A model and a soccer star are getting married. Anna Modler recently went to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to soccer player Eric Dier. The 24-year-old posted photos of her and Dier with the engagement ring while writing, "I said ja." This comes after Modler and Dier went public with their relationship in September.
The Associated Press

Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy