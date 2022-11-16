This is the place to share your thoughts, opinions and analysis of today’s Northwestern at Purdue game. Click here and join the conversation. These two charter members of the Big Ten will meet for the 87th time on the gridiron today, with Purdue looking to add to their 52-33-1 all-time advantage in the series. Despite the Boilermakers’ all-time advantage, it’s Northwestern who’s won eight of the last 11 in this series going back to 2008. NU has won five in a row in Ross-Ade Stadium dating to a Boilermaker win in 2007.

