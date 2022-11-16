ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council OKs two economic development proposals

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council unanimously approved two economic development proposals on Tuesday -- one near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and the second on Trimble Road. In one, council OK'd a community reinvestment area agreement with 1027 Trimble, LLC, to provide property tax incentives for a new $7 million, 12,300-square...
MANSFIELD, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
ELYRIA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland asks for bids to demolish former 'Eagle' gas station

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council is finally going out to bid for the demolition of the former Eagle gas station that has sat vacant along Claremont Avenue for years. The abandoned gas station at 602 Claremont Ave. received a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development in July 2021, but demolition has been delayed because of environmental studies that needed to happen at the site, said Ashland Mayor Matt Miller.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario holds public hearing for proposed Walker Lake hotel

ONTARIO — No members of the public were present during Ontario City Council's public hearing Wednesday evening for the proposed Walker Lake Road hotel. Moment Development’s director of development administration Chris Knapton and his colleague Kyle Wrentmore presented their request to rezone six parcels of land to City Council.
ONTARIO, OH
cleveland19.com

Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department. The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Help Richland County law enforcement agencies Cram the Cruiser

MANSFIELD – Local law enforcement agencies are partnering this weekend to help support the community and fill local food banks. Agencies will be at several locations throughout Richland County for a “Cram the Cruiser” event. Law enforcement officers will be set up outside nearby grocery stores to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

