Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners spar with Juvenile Court officials over 2023 budget request
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners were not overly critical of the $3.34 million 2023 budget presented Thursday by Juvenile Court Judge McKinley. After all, as the judge pointed out, state law allows his court the authority to "set forth the estimated, necessary and reasonable expenses for the operation of the juvenile court."
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council OKs two economic development proposals
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council unanimously approved two economic development proposals on Tuesday -- one near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and the second on Trimble Road. In one, council OK'd a community reinvestment area agreement with 1027 Trimble, LLC, to provide property tax incentives for a new $7 million, 12,300-square...
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
‘Standing in feet of manure:’ 16 horses among others rescued in Ohio
Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office from an alleged neglect situation in Ashland.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland asks for bids to demolish former 'Eagle' gas station
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council is finally going out to bid for the demolition of the former Eagle gas station that has sat vacant along Claremont Avenue for years. The abandoned gas station at 602 Claremont Ave. received a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development in July 2021, but demolition has been delayed because of environmental studies that needed to happen at the site, said Ashland Mayor Matt Miller.
richlandsource.com
Ontario holds public hearing for proposed Walker Lake hotel
ONTARIO — No members of the public were present during Ontario City Council's public hearing Wednesday evening for the proposed Walker Lake Road hotel. Moment Development’s director of development administration Chris Knapton and his colleague Kyle Wrentmore presented their request to rezone six parcels of land to City Council.
cleveland19.com
Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
richlandsource.com
Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department. The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Regional Planning ranks $2.5 million in infrastructure grants/loans
MANSFIELD -- Six local infrastructure efforts totaling $2.5 million in grants and loans will be recommended for Ohio Public Works Commissions funds, including $499,000 for a Village of Shiloh water project. That was the decision of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission executive committee on Wednesday, based upon balloting from...
richlandsource.com
Help Richland County law enforcement agencies Cram the Cruiser
MANSFIELD – Local law enforcement agencies are partnering this weekend to help support the community and fill local food banks. Agencies will be at several locations throughout Richland County for a “Cram the Cruiser” event. Law enforcement officers will be set up outside nearby grocery stores to...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
richlandsource.com
John Mack Jr. sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Melinda Davis
MANSFIELD — Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop said he felt mixed emotions following the sentencing of John Mack Jr. on Thursday. After a 14-day trial in the Richland County Common Pleas Court, a jury found Mack guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Davis of Shelby.
wtuz.com
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
richlandsource.com
Charles Mill Marina chosen a Top 100 dealer by Boating Industry for 3rd straight year
MANSFIELD — It's official: Charles Mill Marina has been named a Top 100 Boat Dealer in North America by Boating Industry magazine for the third consecutive year. "Our dedicated crew and loyal customers deserve the credit for this award," Bob Schraedly, co-owner of Charles Mill Marina, Pleasant Hill Marina and Pymatuning Boat Rentals said.
1 killed in semi crash; diesel spilled onto roadway: Mansfield police
Mansfield police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a semi Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
Comments / 0