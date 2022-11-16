Miles Bridges was headed for a possible max contract as a restricted free agent over the summer. Coming off of a season in which he topped 20 points per game at the critical small forward position, Bridges was a candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award and considered one of the league's better young players. However, just before the beginning of free agency, Bridges' wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted pictures on Instagram showing her with severe bruises across her face and body. No NBA team signed him in the offseason, and Bridges wound up pleading no contest to the charges. He will serve three years of probation, but not face any jail time.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO