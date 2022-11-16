MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Big Sky Bonus
18-22-23-30, Bonus: 1
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Bonus: one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,375
Lucky For Life
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000
