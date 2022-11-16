LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after win over Arkansas; see latest poll

LSU continued its slow chug up the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the final two weeks of the season.

The Tigers climbed another spot up to No. 6 after a defeat of Arkansas, and now has UAB and Texas A&M to close out the season.

LSU has been in the top 10 of all three CFP rankings to this point and has already qualified for the SEC Championship game, where they'll face the nation's most dominant team in Georgia.

Despite being the only team in the top 10 with two losses, the matchup with Georgia likely means the Tigers still have a road to the final four if they can win their final two games and also land the massive upset.

Tulane dropped to No. 21 after a loss to UCF.

The confusing element for the Tigers will be exactly how they hop over teams with fewer losses. Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13 earlier this season, but would the Tigers vault them with an SEC Championship win? How about an undefeated TCU with the Big 12 crown?

The biggest statement made this week was the Tigers leapfrogging a one-loss USC teams, which would indicate that should both teams win out, the Tigers would slot in ahead of the Trojans.

Those are the questions that LSU hopes the selection committee has to answer next month.

UPDATED CFP POLL (Nov. 15)

- 1. Georgia (10-0, no change)

- 2. Ohio State (10-0, no change)

- 3. Michigan (10-0, no change)

- 4. TCU (10-0, no change)

- 5. Tennessee (9-1, no change)

- 6. LSU (8-2, up 1)

- 7. USC (9-1, up 1)

- 8. Alabama (8-2, up 1)

- 9. Clemson (9-1, up 1)

- 10. Utah (8-2, up 3)

- 11. Penn State (8-2)

- 12. Oregon (8-2)

- 13. North Carolina (9-1)

- 14. Ole Miss (8-2)

- 15. Kansas State (7-3)

- 16. UCLA (8-2)

- 17. Washington (8-2)

- 18. Notre Dame (7-3)

- 19. Florida State (7-3)

- 20. UCF (8-2)

- 21. Tulane (8-2)

- 22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

- 23. Oregon State (7-3)

- 24. N.C. State (7-3)

- 25. Cincinnati (8-2)