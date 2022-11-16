ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after win over Arkansas; see latest poll

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453hzJ_0jCL5psc00

LSU continued its slow chug up the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the final two weeks of the season.

The Tigers climbed another spot up to No. 6 after a defeat of Arkansas, and now has UAB and Texas A&M to close out the season.

LSU has been in the top 10 of all three CFP rankings to this point and has already qualified for the SEC Championship game, where they'll face the nation's most dominant team in Georgia.

Despite being the only team in the top 10 with two losses, the matchup with Georgia likely means the Tigers still have a road to the final four if they can win their final two games and also land the massive upset.

Tulane dropped to No. 21 after a loss to UCF.

The confusing element for the Tigers will be exactly how they hop over teams with fewer losses. Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13 earlier this season, but would the Tigers vault them with an SEC Championship win? How about an undefeated TCU with the Big 12 crown?

The biggest statement made this week was the Tigers leapfrogging a one-loss USC teams, which would indicate that should both teams win out, the Tigers would slot in ahead of the Trojans.

Those are the questions that LSU hopes the selection committee has to answer next month.

UPDATED CFP POLL (Nov. 15)
- 1. Georgia (10-0, no change)
- 2. Ohio State (10-0, no change)
- 3. Michigan (10-0, no change)
- 4. TCU (10-0, no change)
- 5. Tennessee (9-1, no change)
- 6. LSU (8-2, up 1)
- 7. USC (9-1, up 1)
- 8. Alabama (8-2, up 1)
- 9. Clemson (9-1, up 1)
- 10. Utah (8-2, up 3)
- 11. Penn State (8-2)
- 12. Oregon (8-2)
- 13. North Carolina (9-1)
- 14. Ole Miss (8-2)
- 15. Kansas State (7-3)
- 16. UCLA (8-2)
- 17. Washington (8-2)
- 18. Notre Dame (7-3)
- 19. Florida State (7-3)
- 20. UCF (8-2)
- 21. Tulane (8-2)
- 22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
- 23. Oregon State (7-3)
- 24. N.C. State (7-3)
- 25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game

LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily South

LSU’s Golden Band From Tigerland Scores Grammy Nomination

LSU is having quite a year! In addition to the football team's epic Alabama overtime upset, the school’s band earned a big win of its own: a Grammy nomination. Full Circle, the Golden Band from Tigerland’s collaboration with zydeco musician Sean Ardoin and his band Kreole Rock and Soul, is in the running for a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus

One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control. Early morning shooting investigation on LSU's campus. Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking for the public’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway

BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
BELLE ROSE, LA
theadvocate.com

Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader

Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy