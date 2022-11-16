Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Third CFP Rankings of 2022

Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday night, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the third CFP rankings of the season on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings.

Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling 27-13 in Athens on Saturday to Georgia, who is now ranked 1st in the country. They stayed even after decimating Missouri 66-24 on Saturday.

Tennessee still controls its own destiny, despite likely finishing second behind the Bulldogs in the SEC.

Key teams to watch that impact Tennessee's playoff chances are TCU and USC. Ohio State and Michigan certainly factor in, but one is most likely going to be eliminated when they play in the final weekend of the regular season. Below is the top-ten:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9.Clemson

10. Utah

Tennessee is continuing preparation for South Carolina on Saturday for a 7 pm ET kickoff on Saturday inside of Williams-Brice stadium.

As it stands for Tennessee, the Vols are still in a great position to make the playoffs if they win out convincingly down the stretch. There are scenarios where Tennessee could be as high as third, while a rematch with Georgia would loom if the Vols sneak in at four