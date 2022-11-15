Read full article on original website
Get Muddy at These ATV Trails Around the Southern Indiana Area
As the saying goes, "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." Riding an ATV was DEFINITELY outside my comfort zone until I learned last year. I grew up in St. Louis, a city girl through and through. We didn't own ATVs, let alone know how to drive them.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org
Coal Ash Ponds in Indiana Threatening State Waterways, Hoosier Health: Report
More than a dozen coal ash impoundments in Indiana continue to threaten state waterways with cancer-causing metals and other toxic pollution years after they stopped receiving new coal ash, according to a new report. The report, by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, compiled federally mandated monitoring data submitted by...
cbs4indy.com
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wbiw.com
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. Generic vs Store Brand. Generic can save you money, but...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
WISH-TV
Rail strike could hit Indiana hard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A looming rail strike could throw supply chains back into disarray following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions representing freight workers cannot agree on a contract. The dispute centers around vacation and sick time, not pay. The unions have given the railroad companies until December to come to an agreement, but could strike sooner.
warricknews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Semi-State Championship
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores on SBLive as the semi-state championships get underway
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Indiana: Holly's Restaurant & Pub
We stopped by the family-friendly eatery Holly's Restaurant & Pub in Indiana while driving from Michigan to Chicago. Most of the family ordered some great looking sandwiches and burgers. The Chicago Grill consisted of thinly-sliced roast beef, sour cream, tomato, and green onions. The McKenzie Burger was topped with BBQ...
WIBC.com
Holiday Benefits for Hoosier Veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season can be financially stressful, especially this year. So, one organization is looking to make things a little easier for some Hoosier service members. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is now running its holiday program for veterans in need. The Military Family Relief Fund...
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
xrock1039.com
Indiana High School Football Semi-State
In Indiana prep football, the 2022 season is down to 12 games, and four teams from Northwest Indiana are playing in semi-state Friday November 18. Class 5A will see Valparaiso taking on Fort Wayne Snider, in Class 4A New Prairie faces Kokomo, in the 2A bracket it’s Andrean versus Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, and in Class A North Judson plays Adams Central. Here’s a link to the IHSAA website to see the full schedule.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number accounts for 12% of the state’s population. Another 150,000 have the disease, but don’t even know it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive...
cbs4indy.com
Generic vs Store Brand
Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference. Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference.
