California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Tree Hugger
Tankers of Sugar Syrup and Pollen Aided 1.7 Billion Bees Affected by Hurricane Ian
When Hurricane Ian tore through Florida earlier this fall, among its victims were tens of thousands of honeybee colonies. With vegetation uprooted and feeders wiped out, the bees were left with no food source. “Early estimates are that tens of thousands of hives have been destroyed along with many of...
earth.com
Eastern red bats do well in managed forests
The loss of forests is not good news for bats. Clearance and harvesting of trees threaten the habitat of many bat species that make their homes in forests. Although policy makers understand the importance to biodiversity of in-tact forest habitats, it is unlikely that timber harvesting will ever stop. Humans need wood and so most forest areas will undoubtedly end up being managed for various human needs, including tree growth and removal, hunting and recreation.
informedinfrastructure.com
Toyota Joins The Water Council’s WAVE Program
WAVE will help Toyota boost its water stewardship performance & reporting. Milwaukee, WI – The Water Council is pleased to announce Toyota Motor North America has signed onto The Water Council’s WAVE program, enhancing its commitment to water stewardship by developing meaningful strategies, goals and actions around water use.
