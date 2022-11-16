Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman tells eczema cream caused her skin to BURN so badly nurses thought she’d been in fireijSciences MediaSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
Daly City fire damages duplex Thursday morning
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building. Firefighters kept the […]
KGO
Thousands of fire hydrants across East Bay go uninspected annually, public records show
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of fire hydrants across the East Bay aren't regularly inspected every year -- including in neighborhoods with the highest fire risk. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) told the I-Team it's responsible for maintaining more than 31,000 public fire hydrants across Alameda and Contra Costa counties. However, only 2.5% are regularly inspected. That's 800 hydrants per year.
2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
KTVU FOX 2
7 injured after SF Muni trains collide along Embarcadero
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Seven people were injured when two Muni light rail trains crashed into each other in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. San Francisco Fire Department confirmed four people were transported to the hospital in stable condition and three others reported being in pain. The crash happened around 1:40...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigating freeway shooting on Bay Bridge near Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on the Bay Bridge Friday night. The shooting was reported in the westbound direction near Treasure Island at around 10:23 p.m. The left lanes are blocked. CHP said at least one person was injured from flying debris in connection...
KTVU FOX 2
Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
KTVU FOX 2
Fatal fire intentionally set in Concord, investigators say
CONCORD, Calif. - Investigators say a fire in Concord, where one person was killed, appears to have been intentionally set. The structure fire started just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue. Investigators with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it was determined the fire was, "intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the house."
KTVU FOX 2
Fire erupts in Concord after construction crew hits gas main
CONCORD, Calif. - A ruptured gas main burst into flames late Wednesday morning in Concord. According to the Concord Police Department, around 10:20 a.m. a construction crew working in the area of Grant and Frederick streets hit the gas line, causing a fire and explosion. Crews were using a road...
KTVU FOX 2
SF's Muni Central Subway service between Chinatown and SoMa starts this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The long-awaited debut of the Central Subway is set for Saturday morning with Muni Metro trains connecting South of Market to Chinatown in San Francisco. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s 1.7-mile extension has taken more than a decade to construct, consisting of blocked streets, noise, dust,...
San Pablo residents face looming crackdown on parking in front yards
SAN PABLO – Police in San Pablo are going to be increasing enforcement of the city's parking ordinances. The department said the goal is to clean up the neighborhoods, but residents say it's a more complicated issue. Ernestina Chan has lived in San Pablo for five years. She lives in an 828 square foot home with their bedrooms and one bathroom along with her husband, their three children, her brother, and her parents. That's five adults, and each one has a car.Last month she got a $100 parking ticket from the city of San Pablo for parking her car in...
oaklandside.org
Pietisserie returns to the East Bay, Belgian fry pop-up opens permanent home
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
Street in Alameda renamed Wilma Chan Way in honor of late county supervisor
Supervisor Chan was hit and killed by a car while walking her dog back in November of last year.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Oakland official hopes for housing project after Home Depot drops location plans
City officials are setting their sights on other uses for the property.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Early Morning Crash Near Pittsburg Claims Five Lives
An early-morning wrong-way collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg killed all five people involved, including three juveniles. The crash happened just west of Loveridge Road after midnight last night, and a Hyundai with all three juveniles in it was reportedly driving east in the westbound lanes of the road when it hit an SUV. [NBC Bay Area / East Bay Times]
Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
Comments / 1