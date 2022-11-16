Program to encourage shopping at local businesses in Huntington, West Virginia begins

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A program that will allow participants to earn points and enter into drawings by shopping locally during the holiday season has started in Huntington.

The Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail started on Tuesday. It was launched by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce with the support of Truist and the Cabell County Commission.

The Chamber of Commerce says people can use the, “free mobile passport,” and earn points when they shop at stores along the trail.

They say points can be turned into commemorative prizes and a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

The program will be available from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 with more than 40 local businesses participating. The $1,000 grand prize winner will be announced on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tricia Ball, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says, for every $100 spent, $68 will stay in the community.

A local business that would like to be a part of the program should contact Tricia Ball at tricia@huntingtonchamber.org.

To sign up, visit the Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail website by clicking here . The website says it is done through email and text messages and no apps will need to be downloaded.

