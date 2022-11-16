ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Program to encourage shopping at local businesses in Huntington, West Virginia begins

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8eQH_0jCL4Dk900

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A program that will allow participants to earn points and enter into drawings by shopping locally during the holiday season has started in Huntington.

The Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail started on Tuesday. It was launched by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce with the support of Truist and the Cabell County Commission.

The Chamber of Commerce says people can use the, “free mobile passport,” and earn points when they shop at stores along the trail.

Volunteers needed for 74th annual Commode Bowl in Dunbar, West Virginia

They say points can be turned into commemorative prizes and a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

The program will be available from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 with more than 40 local businesses participating. The $1,000 grand prize winner will be announced on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tricia Ball, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says, for every $100 spent, $68 will stay in the community.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

A local business that would like to be a part of the program should contact Tricia Ball at tricia@huntingtonchamber.org.

To sign up, visit the Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail website by clicking here . The website says it is done through email and text messages and no apps will need to be downloaded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston, West Virginia, library waiving fines

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been putting off overdue book fines at the South Charleston Public Library, you won’t have to stress about it much longer. Starting Dec. 1, the library says you won’t have to pay them. According to the SCPL, the existing fines will be waived, but some charges may still […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy