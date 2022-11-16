Read full article on original website
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
WISN
Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
Medical examiner responds to crash on Milwaukee's south side
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the scene of a crash near 2nd and Maple on Friday.
CBS 58
MPD: Critically missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a critical missing person report regarding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at around 3 p.m. Brooklyn D. Brown is described as a 14-year-old Black girl...
CBS 58
Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
CBS 58
3 dogs rescued from plane find forever homes with first responders who saved them
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three dogs rescued from Tuesday's plane crash now have forever homes with the very people who saved them. "He is one of the puppies that I know for sure that I moved during the operations," Lake Country Firefighter Elle Steitzer said about the new puppy she named Lucky.
CBS 58
Closure for some, wounds remain open for others after sentencing in Waukesha parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After the convicted killer was sentenced for the Waukesha parade tragedy Wednesday, we spoke with some of the families that were impacted directly and indirectly. Some spoke of closure, but others said the healing process could take longer. As people quietly left the courthouse Wednesday...
Man killed by Amtrak train coming from Chicago while trying to cross tracks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after an Amtrak train, coming from Chicago, hit his car in Wisconsin Thursday night. The crash took place just after 5 p.m. in Brookfield, just outside of Milwaukee.Police said it appears the driver of the car tried to cross the train tracks, despite crossing guards being down. The driver was killed. Nobody on the train was hurt.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: West Milwaukee
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's 58 Hometowns tour is headed to the Village of West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17!. Once there, Frankie Jupiter and crew will showcase some of the gems that make West Milwaukee a unique place to call home. Stay tuned to CBS 58 newscasts all day and evening for full coverage, and be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional footage that won't be found on television.
