Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Critically missing teen found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a critical missing person report regarding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at around 3 p.m. Brooklyn D. Brown is described as a 14-year-old Black girl...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle

EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
EAGLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: West Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's 58 Hometowns tour is headed to the Village of West Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 17!. Once there, Frankie Jupiter and crew will showcase some of the gems that make West Milwaukee a unique place to call home. Stay tuned to CBS 58 newscasts all day and evening for full coverage, and be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional footage that won't be found on television.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI

