Ndamukong Suh Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report

Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday (November 17). "The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Downing, 42, was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bengals fans throw some of the NFL's best tailgate parties, report says

Do you think Bengals fans throw some of the best tailgates around? According to a new report, other fans agree. Betway, an online betting company, recently ranked NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity. Bengals fans came in second, trailing behind Buffalo Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in first place and ahead of New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in third place.
CINCINNATI, OH

