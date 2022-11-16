Read full article on original website
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday (November 17). "The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing...
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tee Higgins’ audition isn’t over yet. Higgins has spent the last two weeks as Cincinnati’s No. 1 receiver with Ja’Marr Chase sidelined with a hip injury. The results have been mixed. Higgins has 10 catches for 109 yards with his lone touchdown...
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Downing, 42, was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson...
Do you think Bengals fans throw some of the best tailgates around? According to a new report, other fans agree. Betway, an online betting company, recently ranked NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity. Bengals fans came in second, trailing behind Buffalo Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in first place and ahead of New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in third place.
