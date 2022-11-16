Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
aseaofblue.com
Wildcats recap win over South Carolina State
The Kentucky Wildcats scored a bounceback win Thursday against South Carolina State, winning 106-63. The story of the night was how many payers get involved, as all 11 scholarship players scored 6+ points. Myself and other media members talked with three players after game. The postgame interviews included Lance Ware,...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky drills SC State: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
Fueled by the double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State, the South Carolina State Bulldogs never had a chance on Thursday night, as the Kentucky Wildcats rolled to a 106-63 win at Rupp Arena. CJ Fredrick scored Kentucky’s first six points, starting the game with a corner three-pointer and getting the...
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrashing of South Carolina State
The Kentucky Wildcats get a much-needed rebound win over South Carolina State, 106-63. It was a confidence boosting win ahead of Sunday, when the ‘Cats will travel to Spokane for a date with Gonzaga. Propelled by CJ Fredrick, Kentucky’s offense was clicking after a disappointing performance against Michigan State...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina State game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena tonight as they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can stream it online with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. After a promising...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Dawgs
After last week’s Vanderbilt debacle, the Kentucky Wildcats have their work cut out for them Saturday when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs invade Kroger Field. After winning it all last season, Georgia looks well on its way to another championship drive, which Kentucky will look to slow down this weekend at Kroger field.
aseaofblue.com
Friday Headlines: Huge Weekend Edition
Kentucky sports are in for a big weekend with basketball, football and volleyball. First Mark Stoops and his team will host No. 1 ranked Georgia at Kroger Field on Saturday. The Wildcats are 22.5-point underdogs and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores — one of the worst losses of the Mark Stoops era. Kentucky has struggled since their late collapse at Ole Miss in week five. The season appeared to have so much promise before that game, but Kentucky has been a mess ever since with a 2-4 record. The odds are stacked against the Wildcats on Saturday, but never say never. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET with television coverage on CBS.
aseaofblue.com
Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats just suffered one of their worst losses in the Mark Stoops era. It stands to reason we’ll see the veteran Wildcats have a significantly better performance this week than what we saw in last Saturday’s debacle vs. Vanderbilt. Problem is, Kentucky will find it very...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Georgia preview, viewing info and score projection
The Kentucky Wildcats will look to rebound from last week’s setback when they welcome the No. 1 team in the country and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET Saturday. CBS will have the coverage providing a national stage for...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina State viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
From Michigan State to South Carolina State, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back as they return to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena. Located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, South Carolina State plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference - the same as previous opponent Howard, where they are predicted to finish second to last in the conference.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
aseaofblue.com
Dekel Crowdus cites ‘the play-caller’ for UK’s red-zone woes
Things are not going well within the Kentucky football program, largely due to the offense becoming a complete and utter disaster this year. After having so much hope in the preseason and even during the 4-0 start, things have quickly gone sour for offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, whose offense just mustered up just 322 total yards and 21 points against a Vanderbilt team sporting arguably the worst defense of any Power 5 program.
