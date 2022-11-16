Read full article on original website
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
k105.com
Toyota plant employee dies on the job
An employee of the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant has been killed on the job. The Scott County Coroner told WKYT.com that 39-year-old Diego Garcia died Tuesday morning after “something fell on him.”. Garcia, the television reports, had worked at the plant for many years. Toyota officials issued the following...
fox56news.com
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
wklw.com
Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co
One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Human remains were found near Paris Pike and the I-75 ramp on Friday. At 2:10 p.m. Lexington police officers were sent to investigate a report of possible human remains. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office took the remains off for further investigation. According to...
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
wchstv.com
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, vehicle into a house on Richardson Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, vehicle into a house on Richardson Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
1 dead following Rowan County crash
One woman is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County.
wymt.com
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Judy Howard has been canceled. She has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden alert for 81-year-old Judy Howard. Howard was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, from the 1000 block of Georgetown Road. Howard...
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
WKYT 27
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school. Updated: 5 hours ago. WATCH | Student...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
WTVQ
Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
