Georgetown, KY

k105.com

Toyota plant employee dies on the job

An employee of the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant has been killed on the job. The Scott County Coroner told WKYT.com that 39-year-old Diego Garcia died Tuesday morning after “something fell on him.”. Garcia, the television reports, had worked at the plant for many years. Toyota officials issued the following...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wklw.com

Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co

One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Human remains were found near Paris Pike and the I-75 ramp on Friday. At 2:10 p.m. Lexington police officers were sent to investigate a report of possible human remains. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office took the remains off for further investigation. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
wchstv.com

One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972

It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
RICHMOND, KY

