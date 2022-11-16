Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmucsports.net
Amidst struggles from deep, Maryland men’s basketball has found ways to win
Maryland men’s basketball bested Binghamton 76-52 for the third and final leg of its first lengthy homestand of the season and is off to a 3-0 start. The Terps have made winning plays on a consistent basis. Maryland’s shooting has lagged behind its standout defense, which has succeeded through coaching and effort to leave opponents despondent by halftime.
wmucsports.net
No. 3 Maryland field hockey exit in Final Four for the second straight year, falling to No. 2 Northwestern, 2-1
The Terps had one more chance to force overtime, earning a penalty corner with one second left on the clock. Forward Hope Rose took the shot, but a Wildcat flier deflected the ball out and above the net. The Northwestern players streamed onto the field in celebration towards the goal.
wmucsports.net
Maryland volleyball shocks No.5 Ohio State, pulls off second top-five win in program history
Maryland volleyball did the improbable, beating the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets. The Terps came into this one struggling against some of the best in the Big Ten. The team suffered two straight losses against No. 9 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin, both losses coming on the road. In that stretch Maryland did not win a set, losing both matches by a sweep.
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
wmucsports.net
Maryland women’s basketball set for a tune-up with Davidson
Maryland women’s basketball beat Fordham in a close game at the Xfinity Center on Sunday night, 83-76. Maryland’s led by 10 after the first quarter and led by as many as 14 in this game. Fordham, however, was able to stay within striking distance, trailing by only four points heading into the final quarter of play. The Terps held onto their slim lead and closed the game out behind great performances from several Terps.
umterps.com
No. 2 Maryland Faces Off With No. 3 Northwestern in NCAA Final Four
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 2/No. 3 seeded Maryland advanced to their 21st NCAA Final Four and will face No.3/No. 2 seeded Northwestern in an NCAA Semifinal matchup on Friday at 3 pm in Storrs, Connecticut. The game will air on ESPN+. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. series history. Friday will mark...
CBS Sports
IMG vs. St. Frances Academy preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Last week, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) traveled across the continent to pick up a win in Alaska against Clarkson North. At the end of September, the Panthers flew to Hawaii to pick up a win against Kahuku. On Friday, the No. 2 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings will stay at home to host No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), in a matchup that the Panthers have won each of the last two seasons.
HBCU hoops comes to Harlem
A trio of Div. II HBCU hoops teams will play in the heart of historic Harlem, New York in upper Manhattan in a basketball showcase Saturday. CIAA members Winston-Salem State University, Bowie State University and Lincoln (Pa.) University will take their men’s squads to the area that birthed the famed Harlem Renaissance. They will play […] The post HBCU hoops comes to Harlem appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Damascus, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Long Reach High School football team will have a game with Damascus High School on November 18, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Forever a Coach
ALS took Mike Savage's mobility and speech. But it could not take his love for the game of football.
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Wanted Maryland Felons Lead Pennsylvania State Police On Wild Chase Following Robbery
A Baltimore group of shoplifters— including wanted felonies— led police on a wild chase in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were first called to the retail theft at the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive on Nov. 11 around 3:30 p.m., according to the court documents obtained by Daily Voice.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Broadcast legend Stan Stovall retires
They say you can never go home again. But, fortunately, when it comes to our friend, Stan Stovall, he did. As we look back at his storied career, we cherish the meticulous professionalism that makes Stan, Stan. From the most serious and tragic of headlines to the most joyous of...
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role
Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Get Your Brother — A Men’s Day Message
Sam Ford, WJLA-TV bureau chief, journalist and history maker, will be the guest speaker for Men's Day at All Nations Baptist Church on Sunday. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Get Your Brother — A Men’s Day Message appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington Examiner
More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings
Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
Comments / 0