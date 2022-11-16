It’s Adele Versus Beyoncé Again At The Grammys

It’s Adele Versus Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The two women will battle it out in the big categories of record of the year, songs of the year, and album of the year.

Adele has seven nominations, and Beyoncé has nine nominations.

Other pop nominations for album of the year include Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Harry’s House by Harry Styles, and Lizzo’s Special.

Record of the Year (Pop)

Adele – 30

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Song Of The Year (Pop)