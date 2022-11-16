It’s Adele Versus Beyoncé Again At The Grammys
It’s Adele Versus Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The two women will battle it out in the big categories of record of the year, songs of the year, and album of the year.
Adele has seven nominations, and Beyoncé has nine nominations.
Other pop nominations for album of the year include Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Harry’s House by Harry Styles, and Lizzo’s Special.
Record of the Year (Pop)
- Adele – 30
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
Song Of The Year (Pop)
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Adele – Easy On Me
- Gayle – ABCDEFU
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film) Who do you think the winners will be?
