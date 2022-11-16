Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Cavs could be without their best player, as All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable (ankle).

NBA's official injury report

The former Louisville star missed Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This is his first season with the Cavs, and he has been exceptional.

In 11 games, he is averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

The Cavs lost their first game of the season and then went on an eight-game winning streak.

However, they are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak, so they come into the night with an 8-5 record in 13 games.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 4-4 in the eight games that they have played on the road away from Ohio.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but they are coming off a season where they went 44-38.

Therefore, the addition of Mitchell makes them a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

Darius Garland had 51 points on 16/31 shooting from the field in their last game.

The backcourt of Garland and Mitchell is one of the best in the league.

As for the Bucks, they are one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games.

However, they have lost two games in a row.