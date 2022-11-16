Read full article on original website
Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, according to a filing made public Saturday.
COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.
2 people killed in 'historic' snowstorm paralyzing parts of western, northern New York
A 'historic' lake-effect snowstorm has already buried the Buffalo region in over five feet of snow. Two men were killed in the storm and over one million residents brave severe conditions.
