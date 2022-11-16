ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.

