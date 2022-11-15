ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard Public Schools had power outages, but little damage after Hurricane Nicole

By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
Like most of the county, some Brevard County public schools lost power but suffered little damage from Hurricane Nicole last week, a Brevard Public Schools spokesman said.

"We were pretty fortunate," said Russel Bruhn, BPS chief strategic communication officer, on Tuesday.

Up to 12 schools were without power Friday, he said. The district's facilities team worked with Florida Power & Light over the weekend to get the lights on in time for students to return to class Monday morning, Bruhn said.

"To my knowledge, everything was resolved," he said.

A small number of schools needed replacement parts for air conditioning systems that malfunctioned in the wake of the storm, but facilities teams had the A/Cs working on an interim basis by Monday, Bruhn said.

Makeup days for two days of school that were canceled due to the hurricane have yet to be announced.

The Brevard County School Board would have to finalize when the days will be made up at an upcoming board meeting, he said. The issue has not yet been scheduled for Board discussion.

"We're working on the makeup days," Bruhn said. "The Board will look at the options the district gives them and make a final determination on what to do and how to implement that."

The district previously said makeup days would not be scheduled during the week of Thanksgiving, which had been budgeted as potential hurricane makeup days on a school district calendar.

Brevard schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EricRogersFT.

Florida Today

