College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Freefalls, Stays in Top 25

The Bruins' shocking upset loss to Arizona on Saturday cost them big time in the rankings, virtually eliminating them from the playoff race.

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) came in at No. 16. The committee moved the Bruins down four spots following their 34-28 loss to Arizona, one of the steepest falls week-to-week among the top contenders.

UCLA was also ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The top five remained exactly the same from last week, with Georgia staying at No. 1, Ohio State staying at No. 2, Michigan staying at No. 3, TCU staying at No. 4 and Tennessee staying at No. 5.

Oregon was No. 6 last week, but fell all the way to No. 12 after getting upset by Washington at home on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC went from No. 8 to No. 7, moving up one spot after running away from Colorado with a 55-17 win. Utah went from No. 13 to No. 10, while Washington climbed from No. 25 to No. 17 after knocking off Oregon.

Oregon State, which was in the first rendition of the rankings two weeks ago, re-entered the fray at No. 23.

There is only one team remaining in the Pac-12 with one loss – USC – leaving the Trojans as the only team in the conference with a tangible shot at making the College Football Playoff. UCLA has a chance to knock them out of contention on Saturday, though, having beat their crosstown rival 62-33 in their 2021 meeting.

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings are listed below:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. USC (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. North Carolina State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

