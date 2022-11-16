ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Freefalls, Stays in Top 25

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmIDR_0jCL2qVs00

The Bruins' shocking upset loss to Arizona on Saturday cost them big time in the rankings, virtually eliminating them from the playoff race.

The Bruins' shocking loss to the Wildcats has knocked them down a few pegs in the national picture.

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) came in at No. 16. The committee moved the Bruins down four spots following their 34-28 loss to Arizona, one of the steepest falls week-to-week among the top contenders.

UCLA was also ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The top five remained exactly the same from last week, with Georgia staying at No. 1, Ohio State staying at No. 2, Michigan staying at No. 3, TCU staying at No. 4 and Tennessee staying at No. 5.

Oregon was No. 6 last week, but fell all the way to No. 12 after getting upset by Washington at home on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC went from No. 8 to No. 7, moving up one spot after running away from Colorado with a 55-17 win. Utah went from No. 13 to No. 10, while Washington climbed from No. 25 to No. 17 after knocking off Oregon.

Oregon State, which was in the first rendition of the rankings two weeks ago, re-entered the fray at No. 23.

There is only one team remaining in the Pac-12 with one loss – USC – leaving the Trojans as the only team in the conference with a tangible shot at making the College Football Playoff. UCLA has a chance to knock them out of contention on Saturday, though, having beat their crosstown rival 62-33 in their 2021 meeting.

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings are listed below:

1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Michigan (10-0)
4. TCU (10-0)
5. Tennessee (9-1)
6. LSU (8-2)
7. USC (9-1)
8. Alabama (8-2)
9. Clemson (9-1)
10. Utah (8-2)
11. Penn State (8-2)
12. Oregon (8-2)
13. North Carolina (9-1)
14. Ole Miss (8-2)
15. Kansas State (7-3)
16. UCLA (8-2)
17. Washington (8-2)
18. Notre Dame (7-3)
19. Florida State (7-3)
20. UCF (8-2)
21. Tulane (8-2)
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
23. Oregon State (7-3)
24. North Carolina State (7-3)
25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Top247: Reshuffling QBs in the class of 2024

As college football’s regular season winds down, the majority of high school football programs across the country will enter the final weeks of playoff contention with hopes of delivering the precious dream of a state championship to their hometown. However, at 247Sports, this time of the year brings a different significance for those of us involved in the evaluation and rankings process. This is the time of the year when we get to reevaluate our Top247 class and change the recruiting landscape.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 12

Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three. Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.
AUBURN, AL
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy