Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff

The 2022 college football regular season is nearing its end. Heading into Week 12, there are only two weeks left before conference championship week. The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest Top 10 on Tuesday night:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. LSU. USC. Alabama. Clemson. Utah. With the...
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2

The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is a wee infant, less than two weeks old, but we've seen enough to jump to conclusions that may fly in the face of preseason expectations. After months of offseason portal watching, injury-update checking and exhibition-box-score dissecting to concoct a "definitive" ranking of teams...
Former NC State Player Joseph Boletepeli Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Dave Doeren

Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. ESPN's David M. Hale reported Friday that Boletepeli, a member of the NC State football team in 2018 and 2019, allegedly sent out a Twitter post that read: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."
Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game

Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
3 Bold Predictions for Justin Fields' Bears Career

Justin Fields produced two of the most spectacular individual performances from a Chicago Bears quarterback in the last two weeks. Fields ran for 325 yards, threw for 290 yards and was responsible for eight touchdowns in the close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Fields' last two showings...
