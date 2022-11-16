Read full article on original website
Related
Why Strength of Schedule is Alabama's Biggest Playoff Asset: All Things CW
There's little comparison between the Crimson Tide and the other national-title challengers when it comes to playing top-end opponents and challenging venues.
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's Six picks in Week 12
With just two weeks of the regular season left, the important conference and College Football Playoff races are starting to get clearer. At the top, we have four undefeated teams, but are guaranteed to finish with at least one fewer, as Ohio State and Michigan are set to renew their rivalry in the ...
Score Predictions For College Football's Biggest Rivalry Games
There's still one more week of college football games before we get into Rivalry Week, but it's never too early to look ahead. With college football's top rivalry games set to kick off in about a week, let's look ahead to some of the sport's biggest games of the year.
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Opinion
ESPN's Rece Davis says there's no way the College Football Playoff committee can take LSU over Tennessee if Tigers win the SEC Championship. Really?
How does USC jump ahead of Tennessee, LSU in College Football Playoff rankings?
USC football ranks No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They need to get in front of LSU and Tennessee to have a chance at a Top 4 spot. The College Football Playoff rankings are getting more and more stressful as we approach the end of the regular season and the arrival of all-important conference title tilts.
Bleacher Report
Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff
The 2022 college football regular season is nearing its end. Heading into Week 12, there are only two weeks left before conference championship week. The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest Top 10 on Tuesday night:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. LSU. USC. Alabama. Clemson. Utah. With the...
Bleacher Report
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2
The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
Bleacher Report
ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12
ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Growing Interest' in Gonzaga Joining Big 12 After Commissioner Meets With AD
As the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team hosts the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday night, it could be looking at its replacement in the Big 12 ahead of its impending departure to the SEC. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford...
Bleacher Report
Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is a wee infant, less than two weeks old, but we've seen enough to jump to conclusions that may fly in the face of preseason expectations. After months of offseason portal watching, injury-update checking and exhibition-box-score dissecting to concoct a "definitive" ranking of teams...
Jalen Williams' Case for NBA All-Rookie Honors
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has been solid for OKC in his first professional season, placing him in the early running for the NBA's All-Rookie teams.
Bleacher Report
NFL Monitoring Browns vs. Bills Forecast with 3-6 Feet of Snow Expected in Buffalo
The NFL has reportedly been in communication with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about the possibility of moving Sunday's game out of Buffalo because of a looming snowstorm. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo area is bracing for between three and six feet of snow from Thursday to...
Bleacher Report
Commanders to Wear Helmet Decals Honoring UVA Football Players Killed in Shooting
The Washington Commanders announced they will honor D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., the University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting on campus on Sunday, by wearing helmet decals of their numbers:. Joe Johns, Aileen Graef, Amir Vera and Holly Yan of CNN reported the...
Bleacher Report
Former NC State Player Joseph Boletepeli Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Dave Doeren
Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. ESPN's David M. Hale reported Friday that Boletepeli, a member of the NC State football team in 2018 and 2019, allegedly sent out a Twitter post that read: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."
Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game
Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
Bleacher Report
UVA RB Mike Hollins' Mother Says Son Went Back to Bus to Help amid Shooting
Three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on campus Sunday after suspected gunman and ex-Cavalier walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a charter bus upon returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C. Two others were also shot and injured. More information regarding...
Lane Kiffin discusses how Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee's offenses have grown apart
No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) will play at Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12 (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN). Arkansas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles served in the same capacity under Kiffin at Florida Atlantic in 2017. Charlie Weis Jr. replaced Briles in 2018 at...
Bleacher Report
Loyola (IL) Ramblers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulsa puts away Loyola Chicago in Myrtle Beach opener. Should we write off Gonzaga now? Our very bold takes after the first two weeks ➡️
Bleacher Report
3 Bold Predictions for Justin Fields' Bears Career
Justin Fields produced two of the most spectacular individual performances from a Chicago Bears quarterback in the last two weeks. Fields ran for 325 yards, threw for 290 yards and was responsible for eight touchdowns in the close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Fields' last two showings...
Comments / 0