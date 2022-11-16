ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

WYTV.com

County budget looks ‘stable,’ commissioner says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are hoping to have a budget for 2023 ready in a matter of weeks. Commissioners sat down Wednesday with their budget director to go over proposed revenue figures for the next year and started holding hearings with department heads. They expect to...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

West Point landfill topic of discussion at community meeting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Community members and trustees weighed in at the township meeting that focused heavily on whether or not a landfill belongs at a West Point location. The open meeting took place Wednesday evening at Beaver Local High School to discuss a Western Pennsylvania-based waste disposal...
WEST POINT, OH
WYTV.com

WATCH: Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains announces retirement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has announced his retirement, according to multiple sources. Gains announced his planned departure from the office Friday. His last day will be Nov. 30. Gains has been a Valley fixture for decades. He served as an officer with the Youngstown...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WTRF

Wheeling City Council considers “complicated” Market Street block ordinance

Wheeling City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum released the following statement Wednesday on council’s consideration of the Market Street block ordinance for building renovation. “The 1400 block project represents an important convening of public and private partners dedicated to preserving and improving these critical buildings in our downtown. Unfortunately, in years...
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Trumbull County dairy farm receives environmental stewardship award

WARREN, Ohio — Garry Kibler Jr. was surprised when Dairy Farmers of America wanted to nominate Kibler Dairy Farms for a national award. They’re just doing their jobs, as far as he’s concerned. He runs the family dairy farm with his brother, Cory, and father, Garry Sr. They have five employees in addition to the family who help keep the 320-cow dairy running smoothly.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Is your calling to help children? Find out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

