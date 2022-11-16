Read full article on original website
Local attorney submits letter to replace Mahoning County prosecutor
A least one local attorney is expressing interest in Paul Gain's job once he retires.
WFMJ.com
Neighbors weigh-in on landfill proposed in Columbiana County
We told you on 21 News at 6 on Wednesday about a potential transfer station and solid waste landfill that could make a home in Madison Township. This potential project isn't coming without opposition from people living in the area who say they already had their fair share of landfills.
WYTV.com
County budget looks ‘stable,’ commissioner says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are hoping to have a budget for 2023 ready in a matter of weeks. Commissioners sat down Wednesday with their budget director to go over proposed revenue figures for the next year and started holding hearings with department heads. They expect to...
Sheriff’s budget increase impacts inmates and employees
As Mahoning County Commissioners work their way through the budget process for next year, they heard Thursday from the person running the county's largest department.
WYTV.com
Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WFMJ.com
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
WTOV 9
County-owned building in Belmont County closer to wrecking ball
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For years, the Belmont County Commission has been trying to demolish the Belmont County building and grounds structure. With an approval for a bid on asbestos removal, it's one step further in making that happen. “J.P. Dutton and I, we've been on the commission for...
WYTV.com
PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
WYTV.com
West Point landfill topic of discussion at community meeting
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Community members and trustees weighed in at the township meeting that focused heavily on whether or not a landfill belongs at a West Point location. The open meeting took place Wednesday evening at Beaver Local High School to discuss a Western Pennsylvania-based waste disposal...
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
WYTV.com
WATCH: Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains announces retirement
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has announced his retirement, according to multiple sources. Gains announced his planned departure from the office Friday. His last day will be Nov. 30. Gains has been a Valley fixture for decades. He served as an officer with the Youngstown...
WYTV.com
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
WTRF
Wheeling City Council considers “complicated” Market Street block ordinance
Wheeling City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum released the following statement Wednesday on council’s consideration of the Market Street block ordinance for building renovation. “The 1400 block project represents an important convening of public and private partners dedicated to preserving and improving these critical buildings in our downtown. Unfortunately, in years...
WYTV.com
YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
Farm and Dairy
Trumbull County dairy farm receives environmental stewardship award
WARREN, Ohio — Garry Kibler Jr. was surprised when Dairy Farmers of America wanted to nominate Kibler Dairy Farms for a national award. They’re just doing their jobs, as far as he’s concerned. He runs the family dairy farm with his brother, Cory, and father, Garry Sr. They have five employees in addition to the family who help keep the 320-cow dairy running smoothly.
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
WYTV.com
Is your calling to help children? Find out
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
