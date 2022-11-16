Read full article on original website
Susan Mary Riege
Susan Mary Riege, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on Feb. 15, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of George and Gladys (Koenig) Riege. Susan graduated from LaFollette High School in 1978 and from MATC with an associate degree in medical secretarial science. She worked in Medical Claim’s Support for American Family Insurance for 32 years. Prior to her employment with American Family, she worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and volunteered at Luke House.
Donnell Darrell “Don” Klute
Donnell Darrell “Don” Klute, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 16, 1936, in Lodi, Wis., the son of Leonard and Mary (Meade) Klute. Don graduated from Lodi High School in 1954. He married Donna Hubanks on Aug. 31, 1957, in Madison, Wis.
Walter Allen Wing
WAUNAKEE – Walter Allen Wing, age 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Walt was born on June 16, 1960, in Columbus, WI to Robert and Esther Wing. He graduated from Lafollette High School in 1978 and from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1982 with a degree in business. For most of his career he was a driven entrepreneur who loved fixing engines of all kinds. On July 16, 2010, he married Mary Jo Kudrna and they enjoyed exploring the country together. Walt also loved to play tennis and golf and had many close friends on and off the greens.
Judith Ann Virnig
Judith Ann Virnig, age 80, of Madison, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Madison to Bennie and Rose (Riphan) Thuesen. Judy grew up in Madison and graduated from East High School. She married Leroy Virnig on June 24,...
Anna S. Hanson
Anna S. Hanson, age 104, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 10, 1918, in Cooksville, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Lena (Jerdee) Nelson. Anna attended Evansville High School. She married Robert W. Hanson on Feb. 18, 1939.
Jeffrey S. Trummer
MADISON – Jeffrey S. Trummer, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 20at St. Mary’s Hospital. Jeff was born on May 8, 1959, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Christensen) Trummer. Jeff was a member of the class of 1977 at...
Jan M. “Janney” Strang
Jan M. “Janney” Strang, age 72, of Black Earth, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Arlie and Lucille (Amidon) Smith. Jan grew up in Brooklyn, Wis., and graduated from Oregon...
Robert “Bob” M. Taylor
Robert Morrill Taylor, age 88, passed away at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was born May 10, 1934 to the late Harvey and Ida (Morrill) Taylor. He was united in marriage to Hedwig “Hedy” Marie Taylor on Apr. 16, 1955; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2009. Robert had a love of the outdoors, carpentry, woodworking, polka music and playing the organ and the accordion. He taught himself to play the accordion at the age of 13. His greatest love was his cabin, which he built overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Kathleen Marie Last
ADISON – Kathleen M. (McKoy) Last, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 1, 1961, at Great Lakes Naval Base, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kane) McKoy. She was married to Ronald Last on July 5, 1986, in Madison.
Richard “Rick” Wille
Richard “Rick” Wille, age 56, of Arena, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on March 3, 1966, in Madison, the son of Marland and Linda (Ballweg) Wille. Rick graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1985. He married the...
Troy Francis Coogan
MADISON – Troy Coogan, age 46, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 7, 1976, in Madison, the son of Dennis and Linda (Basting) Coogan. Troy was a Harley Davidson-loving, free spirit. His greatest happiness was being behind the wheel...
Norman E. “Norm” Strand
MADISON – Norman E. “Norm” Strand, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Madison, the son of Jacob and Genieva (Thorpe) Strand. His father, Jacob, immigrated from Norway and Norm was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Robert “Bob” R. Ranguette
DeForest – Robert (Bob) Raymond Ranguette left this earthy world in the early morning on Nov 16, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1939, to Raymond (Dude) and Lorrraine Ranguette in Escanaba Michigan. He grew up in Manistique, Michigan and graduated from Manistique, Michigan high school in 1957. He graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1961.
Richard “Dick” Dean Schmieder
Richard “Dick” Dean Schmieder, 92, of East Dubuque IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday November 15, 2022. There will be no memorial service, military honors to be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Dick was...
WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
Daniel D. “Dan” Dorota
Daniel D. Dorota, age 69, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with his son by his side after a long battle with heart disease. Dan was born on February 25, 1953, in Dodgeville to Frank and Anna (Plaza) Dorota. He graduated from Highland High School in 1971. He spent many years in the trucking industry before owning and operating a Radio Shack Store in Dodgeville. Dan loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed pheasant hunting in South Dakota and fishing trips to Wyoming. He loved going fishing with his brother-in-law, Shank in Florida as well. One of Dan’s favorite things to do was flying his powered parachute with his son Jamy. He loved to soar with the eagles. Dan also became a Basic Flight Instructor who was certified to train and give exams for ultra light pilots.
Say cheese! Monroe runs by West Salem to win first state title since 1994
MADISON, Wis. — Tucker Markham rushed for 170 yards and scored 4 touchdowns, while Alex Hernandez added 122 more on the ground to lead Monroe past West Salem in the Division 3 state championship game. The Cheesemakers rushed for 341 yards and 5 touchdowns and forced 4 turnovers in...
Bronson Koenig serves as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay
MADISON, Wis. — Bronson Koenig served as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night as the team continues its season long celebration of 125 years of basketball. Koenig was a key contributor on UW’s back-to-back Final Four teams and left Madison 12th on the program’s all-time...
Badgers ready for final stretch run as they eye 4th straight Big Ten Title
MADISON, Wis. — The road to a 4th straight Big Ten Championship is anything but easy for the Badger volleyball team. Wisconsin closes out the year with 4 road matches stating against Rutgers. After a trip to Piscataway the gauntlet begins with 3 matches against 3 teams (#14 Penn State, #6 Nebraska, and #5 Ohio State) ranked in the top 15.
