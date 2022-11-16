Daniel D. Dorota, age 69, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with his son by his side after a long battle with heart disease. Dan was born on February 25, 1953, in Dodgeville to Frank and Anna (Plaza) Dorota. He graduated from Highland High School in 1971. He spent many years in the trucking industry before owning and operating a Radio Shack Store in Dodgeville. Dan loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed pheasant hunting in South Dakota and fishing trips to Wyoming. He loved going fishing with his brother-in-law, Shank in Florida as well. One of Dan’s favorite things to do was flying his powered parachute with his son Jamy. He loved to soar with the eagles. Dan also became a Basic Flight Instructor who was certified to train and give exams for ultra light pilots.

HIGHLAND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO