A.V. Club
Some very funny, very mean person projected "space Karen" on the side of shuttered Twitter HQ tonight
We’ll say this: If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter produces nothing of any value—and gosh, but is that an “if” that feels like an increasingly solid bet as every new day ticks by—at least it will produce one image that will live on for years in our mind’s eye: A scrolling set of insults, including “dictator’s asskisser,” “mediocre manchild,” and, most beautifully, “space Karen,” projected on the side of the social media company’s headquarters tonight. Said building, of course, is currently shuttered, amidst the company’s latest “mass exodus” of employees in the span of a handful of weeks.
A.V. Club
Nic Cage is a sad dad cowboy killer in the trailer for The Old Way
It’s kind of wild, in hindsight, that Nicolas Cage has never done a Western before. Doesn’t it just seem like something he’d have drifted to at some point over the years, either while prestige-ing it up, or in one of his Pay The Ghost/The Croods/Arsenal-style paycheck periods? And yet, no: His new film, The Old Way, is the first movie that’s used Cage’s unbeatable talent for squinting in a steely way at a sinful world on behalf of the oater genre. (Fun fact: If you’re writing about Westerns, you get to call them “oaters” at least once per story; it’s one of the purest joys of being an entertainment writer.)
A.V. Club
14 Best Supporting Actor contenders for the 2023 Oscars
We’re not quite at the point of awards season where the scent of freshly smelted Oscars is wafting through the air, but the race for those statuettes—and all the other prizes along that path—is well underway. Since the major film festivals have concluded, Hollywood has been screening and schmoozing up a storm, ramping up to the Gotham, Spirit, Golden Globes (apparently?), and the various guild awards. The time to make predictions or make the case for potential Oscar nominees has come. The A.V. Club will be doing a bit of both with the major categories in the coming weeks, starting with Best Supporting Actor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Strange World’ cast and creators don’t want the movie’s LGBT+ character to be reduced to his sexuality
Ethan Clade has been marketed as Disney’s first biracial LGBTQ+ protagonist, but the creators and cast of Strange World aren’t interested in reducing the character to two labels. Director Don Hall told Variety that he and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen never approached Ethan through his different labels, but rather...
A.V. Club
Chris Hemsworth eyes the end of his time playing Thor
Thor may be the only one of the original six Avengers to get more than three solo movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but don’t expect Chris Hemsworth’s reign as the God of Thunder to last too much longer. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Australian actor emphasizes that while his most famous role has plenty of potential to continue, it also has an inevitable conclusion.
A.V. Club
Zoe Saldaña definitely wouldn't miss certain parts of playing Gamora
If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.
A.V. Club
Quentin Tarantino announces he's shooting an 8-episode mystery show next year
Quentin Tarantino’s ongoing efforts to do things that are Absolutely Not Directing Movies—writing books, picking fights with Marvel fans, picking fights with the relatives of dead people he puts in his movies, etc.—continued apace last night, with Variety reporting that Tarantino apparently announced that he’s going to film an 8-episode TV show some time in 2023. Tarantino made the news at an event last night in New York, where he was promoting his new collection of movie essays, Cinema Speculation.
A.V. Club
Former Luigi John Leguizamo says the Super Mario casting's representation "kind of sucks"
John Leguizamo, Luigi emeritus, has offered up some thoughts on Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, and especially the voice casting for the animated film. Specifically, Leguizamo has expressed, not for the first time, his unhappiness at the fact that Mario and Luigi will now be played by a couple of white guys, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day taking on the roles of the Mushroom Kingdom’s iconic plumber-adventurers.
A.V. Club
Angela Bassett wasn't always keen on Queen Ramonda’s arc in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
[This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Following her original appearance as Wakanda’s Queen Ramonda in Black Panther, Angela Bassett was not sure how she would continue to fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She would go on to appear in 2019's Avengers: Endgame as Ramonda, but the outlook on her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remained still blurry. Then, with the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, it became very clear how vital Bassett’s Ramonda would be in the long-awaited sequel.
A.V. Club
Amy Adams can't recapture the magic with Disenchanted
There’s a legitimately good premise buried deep in the core of director Adam Shankman’s Disenchanted. This follow-up to 2007’s Enchanted, the uproariously funny, subversive, and smart goof on Disney animated fairy tales once again dispels the myth of “happily ever after,” and this time around shows how even the best intentions can be corrupted. Yet its narrative and thematic sentiments come across as simultaneously under-cooked and overly contrived. With less memorable songs and scenarios, it strangles all the wit and charm out of its clever ideas, disappointing an audience that’s been waiting for it longer than James Cameron fans have been hoping for an Avatar sequel.
A.V. Club
Apple TV Plus' Echo 3 delivers on action—but falls short on characterization
Echo 3, the upcoming Apple TV+ series from two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, has been billed as a black ops thriller and tale of international intrigue.” And it is certainly that: an ambitious, multilingual show that attempts to combine elements of action thrillers with military, political, and survival dramas. But ultimately—and frustratingly—the series’ whole is less than the sum of its parts.
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig knew it was time to reset James Bond with No Time To Die
After 15 years and five films, Daniel Craig knew it was time to wrap up his time as James Bond after 2021's No Time To Die. The career move not only allows him to move on to other projects but also enables the Bond franchise to bring on a new (mystery) person for the iconic role and breathe new life into the films.
A.V. Club
Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn might join Lupita Nyong'o in the Quiet Place spinoff
Joseph Quinn might soon go from shredding Metallica classics in order to distract hostile aliens to…being very, very quiet, so as not to draw the attention of hostile aliens. That’s per Deadline, which reports that Quinn is in talks to join Paramount’s A Quiet Place spinoff, Day One.
A.V. Club
Tarantino on quitting: "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch"
As we noted earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino seems to be very busy at the moment not making movies, instead filling his days with writing books, making press appearances about the books he’s written, and making big sweeping statements about the state of the film industry while doing press appearances about the books he’s written. (He’s also making a TV show.)
A.V. Club
The kids are not alright in new Lullaby trailer
Dear film and television directors everywhere: please, please stop giving Oona Chaplin babies to raise! The first one didn’t exactly go according to plan. Remember Robb Stark’s doomed, pregnant wife Talisa from Game Of Thrones? The one who got stabbed in the stomach, over and over and over again? Yeah... that Oona Chaplin.
A.V. Club
Dead To Me bids farewell with an unusually tender season 3
[Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers for Dead To Me seasons one and two.]. Dead To Me runs in circles. Netflix’s tragicomedy hinges on the strength of an unlikely companionship that is constantly tested. Let’s revisit these hurdles: Judy (Linda Cardellini) hits and kills a man while driving. The guilt makes her befriend his widow, Jen (Christina Applegate). In a fit of rage several episodes later, Jen bludgeons Judy’s smarmy ex-fiancé to death. They often lie to each other and then come clean during these events, all while hiding their crimes from the police. Dead To Me has spun a similar mysterious yarn during both seasons. The repetition succeeds because it forges an unshakable bond between two women who couldn’t be more different from each other. It’s their unexpected synergy, not their secrets, that make the show compelling.
A.V. Club
Yes, Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic is still happening, probably
Sure, society may be collapsing, but Timothée Chalamet is one of the most in-demand young actors working today. The 26-year-old has the range to play Dune hero Paul Atreides, a cannibal, and, uh, a singing and dancing Willy Wonka. Following his Oscar nomination for 2017's Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet has maintained quite a packed schedule, but if you’ve been waiting for his long-gestating Bob Dylan biopic, you’ll have to be a little more patient. In a new interview with Variety, the actor says that Going Electric is still in the works.
A.V. Club
Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman improv a holiday homicide in the trailer for Murderville'sChristmas special
It’s been nine months since Netflix released the first season of Will Arnett’s improvised murder mystery show Murderville, which means it’s been about eight months since we started seriously craving more of it—a very silly and delightful show about making celebrities uncomfortable by asking them to improvise their way through fully fictitious fatalities, without having access to the script that the rest of the perfumers are working from.
A.V. Club
She Said revisits Hollywood's Harvey Weinstein reckoning without saying anything new
After the story of film producer Harvey Weinstein’s long career of sexual harassment and assault shook Hollywood to its core, it was an inevitability that a film like She Said would come along to process the airing of the film industry’s disturbing open secrets. This isn’t to say that director Maria Schrader and screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s approach to adapting Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s 2017 New York Times investigation into Weinstein comes across as cynical or devoid of reverence for the gravity of what it depicts. Quite to the contrary, the film is grave and sometimes harrowing. However, they struggle to find a point to their film beyond the rote demonstration of investigative procedure, leaving She Said as something of an obligatory footnote instead of a real driver of cultural dialogue.
A.V. Club
Storm Reid's screen time is out of control in the Missing trailer
Part of the joy of going to the movies is putting the little screen on airplane mode and looking at the big screen. When it comes to Missing, those other screens still reign supreme as the action unfolds through phones, webcams, and surveillance footage. The tense thriller is the sequel to 2018's Searching, which was similarly shot from the perspective of screens.
