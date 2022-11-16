Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
theberkshireedge.com
Legislature earmarks $100,000 for Housatonic Water Works customer relief
Great Barrington — As part of a $3.76 billion economic development package that was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Nov. 10, $100,000 has been earmarked to the town to provide financial relief to Housatonic Water Works customers dealing with water quality issues. The funds were announced on Thursday,...
theberkshireedge.com
Value of having a retail space at Housatonic School
I hope the Great Barrington Selectmen recognize the value of having retail space on the ground floor of the old Housatonic School. The first proposal, which included that, seems to me to be far superior to the second, all-residential one. Housatonic has several small shops now, but only the little...
Former Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield to be redeveloped into mixed-income rentals and retail
Mixed-income rentals and retail will fill the former Wilson's Department Store after it closed its doors in 2019, more than 130 years in business.
Cheshire town clerk fined for repeatedly hiring family members
A Cheshire town clerk paid a $5,000 fine after admitting to repeatedly hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform town work, according to state officials. For nine years between 2008 and 2020, Town Clerk Christine Emerson hired her daughter to help with town census mailings, and for seven elections between 2014 and 2020, Emerson hired her granddaughter to help set up a polling location on Election Day.
theberkshireedge.com
theberkshireedge.com
Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. to host the Downtown Festive Frolic
Pittsfield— Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) will host the Downtown Festive Frolic on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. Activities will include the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, Pictures with Santa, Free Kids’ Paint & Sip, and other free arts & craft opportunities.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
theberkshireedge.com
Newly-formed Clock Tower Artists Present Holiday Open Studios
Pittsfield— Nine practicing artists, members of the nascent Clock Tower Artists group in Pittsfield, Mass., will open their studios to the public for a special, holiday-inspired event at the Clock Tower Business Park, 75 South Church Street, Pittsfield, Mass.. on Friday, December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., during the December First Fridays Artswalk, and on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sale closed in Northampton: $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home
Luke Brown and Danielle Baker acquired the property at 10 Ward Avenue, Northampton, from David F Guild and Tara A Guild on Oct. 27, 2022, for $1,215,650 which works out to $482 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage sits on a 160,736 square-foot lot.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools
Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
theberkshireedge.com
Joan Agnes Bailey, 89, of Lenox
Joan Agnes Bailey, 89, of Lenox, died Tuesday afternoon at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. Born in Pittsfield on January 11, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Agnes McCabe Roberts, she attended local schools and was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Joan was employed for 28 years at...
Auction of Agawam banquet house Chez Josef postponed with bankruptcy filing
AGAWAM — The owners of Chez Josef filed Tuesday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, delaying the planned foreclosure auction of the shuttered banquet house and its thousands of left-behind dishes, baking sheets, furniture and wedding bric-a-brac. The auction is now set for Jan. 18, 2023, said Paul W. Scheer,...
theberkshireedge.com
Instruments of destruction melted into tools of change
Great Barrington — According to the Gun Violence Archive website, as of Tuesday, November 15, there have been 38,629 deaths due to gun violence this year. That number includes 17,641 homicides, 20,988 suicides, 599 deaths due to mass shootings, and 32 deaths due to mass murders. In January 2017,...
theberkshireedge.com
A Christmas Journey: Yuletide readings with Kevin O’Hara
Pittsfield— On December 14, The Berkshire County Historical Society will host local author Kevin O’Hara for two readings from his collection of Christmas tales A Christmas Journey. This will be a special evening of joyous and heartfelt tales from Kevin’s Pittsfield childhood. Reservations are required for the readings which will take place at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Tickets are $10 BCHS members and $15 non-members, and can be purchased at berkshirehistory.org. This event is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
thereminder.com
Northampton School Committee adopts mask policy with DESE guidelines
NORTHAMPTON – After well over an hour of discussion, the Northampton School Committee decided to adopt their new mask policy, incorporating guidelines created by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) with an 8-2 vote on Nov. 10. The decision comes after months of debate about who should...
wamc.org
Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only
For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
Footage of a Beloved Berkshire County City Back in the Late ’80s
Many of us love and crave nostalgia. As someone who grew up in Northern Berkshire County, I have fond memories of Coury's Drive-In which was on Curran Highway in North Adams. In addition, I loved buying CDs at the local Record Giant which was also located in North Adams (the "L" shaped Mall to be exact). I also was very fond of renting movies from Video Studio both at the Adams and North Adams locations. I loved toy shopping at the Toy Works in Pittsfield or going for a delicious bite to eat with my family at Bonanza also in Pittsfield. And who didn't love shopping at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough back in the heyday of mall culture?
