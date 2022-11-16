ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Susan Mary Riege

Susan Mary Riege, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on Feb. 15, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of George and Gladys (Koenig) Riege. Susan graduated from LaFollette High School in 1978 and from MATC with an associate degree in medical secretarial science. She worked in Medical Claim’s Support for American Family Insurance for 32 years. Prior to her employment with American Family, she worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and volunteered at Luke House.
MADISON, WI
Robert “Bob” M. Taylor

Robert Morrill Taylor, age 88, passed away at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was born May 10, 1934 to the late Harvey and Ida (Morrill) Taylor. He was united in marriage to Hedwig “Hedy” Marie Taylor on Apr. 16, 1955; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2009. Robert had a love of the outdoors, carpentry, woodworking, polka music and playing the organ and the accordion. He taught himself to play the accordion at the age of 13. His greatest love was his cabin, which he built overlooking the Wisconsin River.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Judith Ann Virnig

Judith Ann Virnig, age 80, of Madison, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Madison to Bennie and Rose (Riphan) Thuesen. Judy grew up in Madison and graduated from East High School. She married Leroy Virnig on June 24,...
MADISON, WI
Norman E. “Norm” Strand

MADISON – Norman E. “Norm” Strand, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Madison, the son of Jacob and Genieva (Thorpe) Strand. His father, Jacob, immigrated from Norway and Norm was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
MADISON, WI
Beverly Ann Rotar

SUN PRAIRIE – Beverly Ann Rotar, age 82, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of. Maynard and Alberta (Mickelson) Sharer. Beverly graduated from Verona High School. On July 24, 1959, she...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Jeffrey S. Trummer

MADISON – Jeffrey S. Trummer, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 20at St. Mary’s Hospital. Jeff was born on May 8, 1959, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Christensen) Trummer. Jeff was a member of the class of 1977 at...
MADISON, WI
Marcia Lynn (Meicher) Murillo

STOUGHTON – Marcia Lynn Murillo, age 86, of Stoughton, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Cottage Grove, the daughter of Lloyd and Velma (Keepers) Lemon. Marcia graduated from Madison Central High School. She married Andrew Murillo on Feb. 29, 1972, in Dallas, Texas.
STOUGHTON, WI
Kathleen Marie Last

ADISON – Kathleen M. (McKoy) Last, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 1, 1961, at Great Lakes Naval Base, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kane) McKoy. She was married to Ronald Last on July 5, 1986, in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Richard “Rick” Wille

Richard “Rick” Wille, age 56, of Arena, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on March 3, 1966, in Madison, the son of Marland and Linda (Ballweg) Wille. Rick graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1985. He married the...
ARENA, WI
Karen Lambright

Madison – Karen Lambright, age 70, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. Karen was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin, to parents Russell and Elaine (Randall) Lambright. Karen took pride in furthering her education and her long-standing career in vocational rehabilitation. She was an avid world traveler and reading enthusiast known for her witty and dry sense of humor, and was often recognized on her daily walks through Madison.
MADISON, WI
Jan M. “Janney” Strang

Jan M. “Janney” Strang, age 72, of Black Earth, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Arlie and Lucille (Amidon) Smith. Jan grew up in Brooklyn, Wis., and graduated from Oregon...
BLACK EARTH, WI
Robert “Bob” R. Ranguette

DeForest – Robert (Bob) Raymond Ranguette left this earthy world in the early morning on Nov 16, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1939, to Raymond (Dude) and Lorrraine Ranguette in Escanaba Michigan. He grew up in Manistique, Michigan and graduated from Manistique, Michigan high school in 1957. He graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1961.
MADISON, WI
Anna S. Hanson

Anna S. Hanson, age 104, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 10, 1918, in Cooksville, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Lena (Jerdee) Nelson. Anna attended Evansville High School. She married Robert W. Hanson on Feb. 18, 1939.
STOUGHTON, WI
Marilyn Harriet White Lytle

Marilyn Harriet White Lytle was born on July 26, 1939, and passed away peacefully in the presence of her son and grandson on November 14, 2022, at the age of 83 in Verona, WI. The second of Harry White and Helen Kannow White’s two children, she was born in St. Cloud, MN. She also lived in Milaca, MN, Denver, CO, and graduated from Benkelman High School in Benkelman, NE.
VERONA, WI
Renee Katherine “Cookie” Hayes

MADISON – Renee “Cookie” Hayes, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, after fighting numerous health issues while keeping her sense of humor intact. She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minn. Renee graduated from Pepin High School in 1965. After...
MADISON, WI
WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
MADISON, WI
Bronson Koenig serves as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. — Bronson Koenig served as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night as the team continues its season long celebration of 125 years of basketball. Koenig was a key contributor on UW’s back-to-back Final Four teams and left Madison 12th on the program’s all-time...
MADISON, WI
Badgers ready for final stretch run as they eye 4th straight Big Ten Title

MADISON, Wis. — The road to a 4th straight Big Ten Championship is anything but easy for the Badger volleyball team. Wisconsin closes out the year with 4 road matches stating against Rutgers. After a trip to Piscataway the gauntlet begins with 3 matches against 3 teams (#14 Penn State, #6 Nebraska, and #5 Ohio State) ranked in the top 15.
MADISON, WI

