Robert Morrill Taylor, age 88, passed away at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was born May 10, 1934 to the late Harvey and Ida (Morrill) Taylor. He was united in marriage to Hedwig “Hedy” Marie Taylor on Apr. 16, 1955; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2009. Robert had a love of the outdoors, carpentry, woodworking, polka music and playing the organ and the accordion. He taught himself to play the accordion at the age of 13. His greatest love was his cabin, which he built overlooking the Wisconsin River.

