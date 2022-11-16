Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of WisconsinTravel MavenGreen Lake County, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Susan Mary Riege
Susan Mary Riege, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on Feb. 15, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of George and Gladys (Koenig) Riege. Susan graduated from LaFollette High School in 1978 and from MATC with an associate degree in medical secretarial science. She worked in Medical Claim’s Support for American Family Insurance for 32 years. Prior to her employment with American Family, she worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and volunteered at Luke House.
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” M. Taylor
Robert Morrill Taylor, age 88, passed away at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was born May 10, 1934 to the late Harvey and Ida (Morrill) Taylor. He was united in marriage to Hedwig “Hedy” Marie Taylor on Apr. 16, 1955; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2009. Robert had a love of the outdoors, carpentry, woodworking, polka music and playing the organ and the accordion. He taught himself to play the accordion at the age of 13. His greatest love was his cabin, which he built overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Channel 3000
Judith Ann Virnig
Judith Ann Virnig, age 80, of Madison, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Madison to Bennie and Rose (Riphan) Thuesen. Judy grew up in Madison and graduated from East High School. She married Leroy Virnig on June 24,...
Channel 3000
Norman E. “Norm” Strand
MADISON – Norman E. “Norm” Strand, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Madison, the son of Jacob and Genieva (Thorpe) Strand. His father, Jacob, immigrated from Norway and Norm was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Channel 3000
Beverly Ann Rotar
SUN PRAIRIE – Beverly Ann Rotar, age 82, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of. Maynard and Alberta (Mickelson) Sharer. Beverly graduated from Verona High School. On July 24, 1959, she...
Channel 3000
Jeffrey S. Trummer
MADISON – Jeffrey S. Trummer, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 20at St. Mary’s Hospital. Jeff was born on May 8, 1959, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Christensen) Trummer. Jeff was a member of the class of 1977 at...
Channel 3000
Marcia Lynn (Meicher) Murillo
STOUGHTON – Marcia Lynn Murillo, age 86, of Stoughton, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Cottage Grove, the daughter of Lloyd and Velma (Keepers) Lemon. Marcia graduated from Madison Central High School. She married Andrew Murillo on Feb. 29, 1972, in Dallas, Texas.
Channel 3000
Kathleen Marie Last
ADISON – Kathleen M. (McKoy) Last, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 1, 1961, at Great Lakes Naval Base, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kane) McKoy. She was married to Ronald Last on July 5, 1986, in Madison.
Channel 3000
Richard “Rick” Wille
Richard “Rick” Wille, age 56, of Arena, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on March 3, 1966, in Madison, the son of Marland and Linda (Ballweg) Wille. Rick graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1985. He married the...
Channel 3000
Karen Lambright
Madison – Karen Lambright, age 70, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. Karen was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin, to parents Russell and Elaine (Randall) Lambright. Karen took pride in furthering her education and her long-standing career in vocational rehabilitation. She was an avid world traveler and reading enthusiast known for her witty and dry sense of humor, and was often recognized on her daily walks through Madison.
Channel 3000
Jan M. “Janney” Strang
Jan M. “Janney” Strang, age 72, of Black Earth, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Arlie and Lucille (Amidon) Smith. Jan grew up in Brooklyn, Wis., and graduated from Oregon...
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” R. Ranguette
DeForest – Robert (Bob) Raymond Ranguette left this earthy world in the early morning on Nov 16, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1939, to Raymond (Dude) and Lorrraine Ranguette in Escanaba Michigan. He grew up in Manistique, Michigan and graduated from Manistique, Michigan high school in 1957. He graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1961.
Channel 3000
Anna S. Hanson
Anna S. Hanson, age 104, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 10, 1918, in Cooksville, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Lena (Jerdee) Nelson. Anna attended Evansville High School. She married Robert W. Hanson on Feb. 18, 1939.
Channel 3000
Marilyn Harriet White Lytle
Marilyn Harriet White Lytle was born on July 26, 1939, and passed away peacefully in the presence of her son and grandson on November 14, 2022, at the age of 83 in Verona, WI. The second of Harry White and Helen Kannow White’s two children, she was born in St. Cloud, MN. She also lived in Milaca, MN, Denver, CO, and graduated from Benkelman High School in Benkelman, NE.
Channel 3000
Renee Katherine “Cookie” Hayes
MADISON – Renee “Cookie” Hayes, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, after fighting numerous health issues while keeping her sense of humor intact. She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minn. Renee graduated from Pepin High School in 1965. After...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
Channel 3000
Bronson Koenig serves as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay
MADISON, Wis. — Bronson Koenig served as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night as the team continues its season long celebration of 125 years of basketball. Koenig was a key contributor on UW’s back-to-back Final Four teams and left Madison 12th on the program’s all-time...
Channel 3000
Badgers ready for final stretch run as they eye 4th straight Big Ten Title
MADISON, Wis. — The road to a 4th straight Big Ten Championship is anything but easy for the Badger volleyball team. Wisconsin closes out the year with 4 road matches stating against Rutgers. After a trip to Piscataway the gauntlet begins with 3 matches against 3 teams (#14 Penn State, #6 Nebraska, and #5 Ohio State) ranked in the top 15.
Comments / 0