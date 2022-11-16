Read full article on original website
Game Prediction: #10 Utah Utes at #12 Oregon Ducks
IB makes predictions for the matchup between the No. 10 Utah Utes and the No. 12 Oregon Ducks
kslsports.com
Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
Playoff hopes gone, No. 12 Oregon plays host to No. 10 Utah
Dan Lanning had regrets. That should be expected after the coach watched Oregon’s chances of making the College Football Playoff slip away because of decisions he’d like to have back and mistakes on the field a week ago. “I think we all had a taste in our mouth...
kslsports.com
Texas High School RB Landen Chambers Decommits From BYU
PROVO, Utah – BYU football lost one of the top commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. Landen Chambers from Fossil Ridge High School in Texas announced Friday that he has de-committed from BYU. It’s the second BYU recruit to move off a pledge to the Cougars this month. The other was Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass flipping his commitment to Utah.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi: Pac-12 Title Game Is The ‘Only Place We Want To Go’
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team can taste the Pac-12 championship. The season has two weeks left and the simple math of it is that if the Utes beat Oregon this week and Colorado next week, they are going to be in the Pac-12 title game with a chance for a repeat appearance in the Rose Bowl.
kcfmradio.com
Duck Football; Beaver Football; College Hoops
The Oregon Ducks have been preparing for a battle this Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game against the Utah Utes could determine the level of bowl game the Ducks are invited to participate. At 8-2 the Utes have for the most part dominated their opponents with Florida and UCLA being the exceptions. Utah is expected to be a physical battle. UO Coach Dan Lanning said of Utah’s Tavion Thomas the 6’2” 238 pound running back that he runs hard and doesn’t go down on first contact. Thomas leads the Utes with 7 touchdowns and 632 yards of rushing. Lanning says they have been working on improving in areas that were questionable in last week’s loss to Washington and will be ready for this matchup. Game time on KCST this Saturday will be at 6 pm with a 7:30 kickoff.
kslsports.com
BYU Advances To NCAA Sweet 16 By Upsetting Stanford On Penalty Kicks
PROVO, Utah – It took three years, but BYU soccer got revenge against Stanford. On Thursday,. took down the 3-seed Cardinal on penalty kicks, punching BYU’s ticket to the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Sweet 16. In 2019, Stanford took down an undefeated BYU squad in the Elite...
espn700sports.com
Jerry Allen on Utah @ Oregon, Bo Nix availability, Pac-12 race + more
Oregon PxP voice Jerry Allen joins The Drive to preview the weekend’s big game, Utah matching up with the Ducks, Bo Nix ready to go(?), Dan Lanning’s first season, Pac-12 without LA + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
kslsports.com
BYU Staffers To Participate In Tribute For UVA Shooting Victims
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football and Utah Tech square off on Saturday in LaVell Edwards Stadium, there will be hints of blue and orange on the two sidelines. The reason? A tribute to the victims in the horrific University of Virginia shooting this past Sunday in Charlottesville. Three...
kslsports.com
No. 25 Utah Women’s Basketball Sends Message Dismantling No. 16 Oklahoma
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts has been battling for eight years to get the No. 25 Utes to a place of prominence and it appears they are well on their way. Last season, Utah reached new heights going to the Pac-12 Championship Game and making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 11 years. Wednesday night the ladies took one more step forward by absolutely dominating the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners 124-78– tying a school record.
kslsports.com
Early Deficit Dooms Utah Tech Against No. 14 Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to overcome an early double-digit deficit and fell on the road to the No. 14 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats hosted the Trailblazers at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday, November 17.
kslsports.com
Runnin’ Utes Suffer First Loss Of The Season To Sam Houston, 65-55
SALT LAKE CITY- Thursday night’s game for the Runnin’ Utes was not pretty, suffering their first loss of the season to Sam Houston, 65-55. Despite their best efforts to hang on, Utah continually got in their own way with uncharacteristic turnovers and missed shots that the Bearcats took advantage of. Utah’s last game against Idaho State was a grinder as well, but the Utes came out a little better in that contest.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Missouri State: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball hosts Missouri State tonight at the Marriott Center. The Cougars come into the game with a 1-1 record. They are looking to bounce back after a setback on the road against San Diego State. BYU basketball last season defeated Missouri State on the road in Springfield.
kslsports.com
Freshman Dallin Hall Hits Game-Winner To Lift BYU Over Missouri State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Missouri State, 66-64. Freshman Dallin Hall closed out the game and delivered a game-winning basket with 1.6 seconds remaining to give BYU the victory. Starting Lineups. BYU (2-1) G – Rudi Williams, 6-3, Sr. (Coastal Carolina transfer) G – Spencer Johnson, 6-5,...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Missouri State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team survived another scare at home against Missouri State thanks to a game-winning shot by freshman guard Dallin Hall. Let’s answer some questions from another tight finish in the Marriott Center. Who was the MVP of BYU Basketball?. Dallin Hall made the...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Drops Close Contest To Morgan State In Jamaica Classic
OREM, Utah – For the second consecutive game, the Utah Valley Wolverines suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime after falling to Morgan State 73-72 in the Jamaica Classic. Morgan State outscored Utah Valley 35-32 in the first half before the Wolverines returned the favor, 36-33 in the second half...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Last-Second Win Against Missouri State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is becoming the late-game heroics team. The Cougars pulled off another game-winner for the second time in as many home regular season games. This time it was a 66-64 win against Missouri State on Wednesday night. Freshman Dallin Hall was the star of the night as he knocked down a game-winner to give BYU the win.
kslsports.com
Lehi Repeats As State Champs With Triple Overtime Thrilling Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lehi Pioneers repeated as 5A state champions with a 29-23 win over the Timpview Thunderbirds in triple overtime at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns for Lehi. Timpview had 310 passing yards and one touchdown from Helaman Casuga. First...
kslsports.com
Red Rocks Greats Pushing Boundaries, Innovating NIL For Utah Gymnastics
SALT LAKE CITY- The Red Rocks are known for pushing boundaries for women in collegiate athletics and some of the forefathers and mothers of the program are out to do it some more. NIL has been a hot topic and it doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Several Red Rocks greats have teamed up to do something about NIL in an effort to help the program they built continue to reach new heights.
