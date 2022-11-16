Read full article on original website
Related
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund
Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations' carbon pollution
Situation 'critical' as Iran forces kill 3 more protesters
Iranian security forces killed at least three protesters Saturday in the latest violence against demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. Activists accuse Iran's security forces of carrying out secret burials of protesters they have killed, to prevent more violence from flaring at their funerals.
Comments / 0