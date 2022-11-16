ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Situation 'critical' as Iran forces kill 3 more protesters

Iranian security forces killed at least three protesters Saturday in the latest violence against demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said.  Activists accuse Iran's security forces of carrying out secret burials of protesters they have killed, to prevent more violence from flaring at their funerals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy