ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Las Cruces, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The La Cueva High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAS CRUCES, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
lascruces.com

College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU

Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Worshippers will embark on the annual pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey this Saturday, November 19. The pilgrimage used to happen in October but the Las Cruces Diocese changed the date to coincide with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King. The procession is at noon with mass at 4:00 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas. The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County. According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday. ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt...
REEVES COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes

EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 18, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

New facilities bring new learning opportunities to NMSU’s campus

New Mexico State University is making way for new and exciting developments with the construction of a couple new buildings. New buildings are coming in with the Agriculture Modernization Project as well as a continuation of construction at Arrowhead Park and a Creative Media Technology building at Doña Ana Community College. The university is hoping to keep up with the growing competitiveness that is amongst them and other universities regarding technology advances. The construction comes with many benefits for students already at NMSU and for those looking to go to school at the university.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Alleged GECU bank robber in custody

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice

EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Noche de Luminarias

Every year, on the first Sunday of December, the campus at New Mexico State University is decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and more than 8,000 luminarias lining the International Mall, the Alumni Duck Pond, and Corbett Center Student Union, trailing all the way down to the horseshoe. Horse-driven carriage rides, hot cocoa, caroling and more welcome visitors back to the campus for this free outdoor event. The New Mexico State University campus lights up for the 37th annual Noche de Luminarias, Sunday, December 4, 2022, 5 – 8 p.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy