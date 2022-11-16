Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
lascruces.com
College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU
Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
New Mexico State University students help build pedestrian bridge in Honduras
After Hurricane Mitch destroyed the original bridge 10 years ago, people in the remote town had to climb over a steep hill full of thick brush and deal with rising river and flood waters in order to get to school and their jobs.
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials
Horses were taken away from a New Mexico organization after state officials discovered the conditions they were living in.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
2022 Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Worshippers will embark on the annual pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey this Saturday, November 19. The pilgrimage used to happen in October but the Las Cruces Diocese changed the date to coincide with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King. The procession is at noon with mass at 4:00 p.m. […]
KVIA
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas. The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County. According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday. ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt...
KVIA
Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes
EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 18, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
nmsuroundup.com
New facilities bring new learning opportunities to NMSU’s campus
New Mexico State University is making way for new and exciting developments with the construction of a couple new buildings. New buildings are coming in with the Agriculture Modernization Project as well as a continuation of construction at Arrowhead Park and a Creative Media Technology building at Doña Ana Community College. The university is hoping to keep up with the growing competitiveness that is amongst them and other universities regarding technology advances. The construction comes with many benefits for students already at NMSU and for those looking to go to school at the university.
Alleged GECU bank robber in custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
The Great Purse Giveaway 2022 Returns With Purses Filled with Prizes
Your favorite purse-filled event is back for 2022 but at a different location for the big purse reveals. The Great Purse Giveaway is now hosting the big reveal event at The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso. We are already looking forward to all the excitement that comes with winners opening up their purses and searching for big prizes.
Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice
EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
lascruces.com
Noche de Luminarias
Every year, on the first Sunday of December, the campus at New Mexico State University is decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and more than 8,000 luminarias lining the International Mall, the Alumni Duck Pond, and Corbett Center Student Union, trailing all the way down to the horseshoe. Horse-driven carriage rides, hot cocoa, caroling and more welcome visitors back to the campus for this free outdoor event. The New Mexico State University campus lights up for the 37th annual Noche de Luminarias, Sunday, December 4, 2022, 5 – 8 p.m.
