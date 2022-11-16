ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, MI

MLive.com

Former WMU QB Kaleb Eleby picked by Houston Roughnecks in XFL draft

KALAMAZOO, MI – Kaleb Eleby will continue his football career in the XFL this spring, after the Houston Roughnecks chose the former Western Michigan quarterback Tuesday on Day 1 of the league’s 2022 draft. Eleby figures to compete for Houston’s starting job with former Troy signal caller Brandon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
channel4000.com

Life-Sized Snowman Created at Western Michigan–Central Michigan Game (Video)

Now this is what MACtion is all about. When the weather starts to get cold, it’s the sign from Mother Nature that the time for midweek MACtion is nigh. While the glory of competitive football Tuesday and Wednesday nights always delivers, the forces of the universe coalesced to bring us something magical during Wednesday’s showdown between Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Greenleaf Trust CFO honored by WMU Med School

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Chief Financial Officer for Greenleaf Trust Steve McKiddy was honored on Thursday, November 10 with the first annual Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award at the Medical School’s donor appreciation luncheon. McKiddy is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
MICHIGAN STATE
secondwavemedia.com

An honor for the whole village of Vicksburg

Six years before Michigan’s statehood in 1837, John Vickers settled in an area of southeastern Kalamazoo County where he built a log grist mill – believed to be the first in the county – along an eight-foot waterfall on Portage Creek. Over the years, this community was...
VICKSBURG, MI

