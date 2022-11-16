Read full article on original website
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
High schools clear football fields ahead of semifinals
A blanket of snow-covered high school football fields a day before several West Michigan districts will host teams for the state semifinals.
Our 10 favorite photos from the snow-filled Western-Central rivalry football game
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - While the temperatures in mid-Michigan dropped, so did the snow. Central Michigan hosted their rival Western Michigan during Week 12 of college football on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for an ESPN “MACtion” game. Heavy snowfall covered the field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium the first half of...
MLive.com
Martin QB follows in father’s footsteps to football state championship game
MARTIN, MI – Growing up, not a football season went by that J.R. Hildebrand didn’t hear stories of his father, Tracey, and uncle, Bill, leading Martin High School to a 1987 state championship. Now, the senior quarterback has a chance to form his own lasting memories on a...
MLive.com
Former WMU QB Kaleb Eleby picked by Houston Roughnecks in XFL draft
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kaleb Eleby will continue his football career in the XFL this spring, after the Houston Roughnecks chose the former Western Michigan quarterback Tuesday on Day 1 of the league’s 2022 draft. Eleby figures to compete for Houston’s starting job with former Troy signal caller Brandon...
channel4000.com
Life-Sized Snowman Created at Western Michigan–Central Michigan Game (Video)
Now this is what MACtion is all about. When the weather starts to get cold, it’s the sign from Mother Nature that the time for midweek MACtion is nigh. While the glory of competitive football Tuesday and Wednesday nights always delivers, the forces of the universe coalesced to bring us something magical during Wednesday’s showdown between Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Rockford Construction will spearhead renovation efforts at historic Sullivan Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city has entered into a contract with Rockford Construction to do the renovations on Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, bringing the historic baseball diamond one step closer to its renovation goals. The contract with Rockford Construction was announced at the Grand Rapids...
MLive.com
State semifinal predictions: What’s in store for five Grand Rapids teams
High school football camps opened Aug. 8 at camps across the Grand Rapids area. More than three months later, five teams continue to pursue their goals of a state championship.
Condado Tacos hopes to benefit from past MI success
After opening 38 other locations across the country, including five others in Michigan, Condado Tacos has officially arrived in Kalamazoo.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
wkzo.com
Greenleaf Trust CFO honored by WMU Med School
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Chief Financial Officer for Greenleaf Trust Steve McKiddy was honored on Thursday, November 10 with the first annual Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award at the Medical School’s donor appreciation luncheon. McKiddy is...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
MLive
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
secondwavemedia.com
An honor for the whole village of Vicksburg
Six years before Michigan’s statehood in 1837, John Vickers settled in an area of southeastern Kalamazoo County where he built a log grist mill – believed to be the first in the county – along an eight-foot waterfall on Portage Creek. Over the years, this community was...
