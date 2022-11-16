Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Residents urged to leave country to help crippled energy system
Ukrainians who are able to should leave the country to help reduce demand on the nation’s crippled energy system, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy firm has said.Maxim Timchenko, chief executive of DTEK, said those who have an “alternative place” to stay should go there for “three of four months.”His comments to the BBC came after Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said that half of the country’s energy system had been destroyed by recent missile attacks by Russia.Officials warned that the capital, Kyiv, could see a “complete shutdown” of the power grid with winter fast approaching and temperatures starting...
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.
Gianni Infantino: Fifa’s re-elected president spins an ever-spreading web of influence
On Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, Gianni Infantino will be more than willing to share the spotlight with the Emir of Qatar, but it isn’t a privilege the newly re-elected Fifa president affords many. Take a story from a few weeks ago. With the World Cup 2022 so close, the Lisbon-based Web Summit wanted both Arsene Wenger and Infantino to come and do a talk. Negotiations broke down for a few reasons, but one element raises a chuckle from those with knowledge of the talks. There was a request for Infantino to have a more prominent speaking slot than Wenger.The...
Iran security forces ‘shoot dead at least three civilians’
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of...
Cop27: Draft loss and damage text says countries will set up fund
A fund to respond to loss and damage in vulnerable countries caused by the climate crisis looks set to be agreed at Cop27 in what would be a major breakthrough that could unlock progress in the rest of the talks.In a draft text on the most contentious agenda item at the crucial climate summit, the Egyptian presidency has proposed establishing a fund for compensating poor nations that have suffered loss and damage due to the climate crisis fuelled by rich nations’ greenhouse gas emissions.A loss and damage fund is the key demand of developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to...
