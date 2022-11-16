Read full article on original website
PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
Realtors associations donate $18K to local youth ministry
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, the gym was bustling at Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries in Youngstown. Two local realtors associations teamed up to donate $18,911 to the ministry. The money will support its afterschool and job training programs for Youngstown kids. Volunteers packed bags full of Christmas gifts,...
YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer
Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
Program providing free clothes, food expands to local school
The United Way's Care Closet program is expanding to help students at Boardman Center Intermediate School, providing items that may have been unaffordable otherwise.
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains expected to announce retirement: Sources
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thousands of Austintown residents woke up without power Friday morning. As a result of the outages, Superintendent Cappuzzello announced that school is closed at Austintown Local School District on Friday, November 18. According to First Energy’s website, 4,669 people were without power in Mahoning County as of...
Local attorney submits letter to replace Mahoning County prosecutor
A least one local attorney is expressing interest in Paul Gain's job once he retires.
Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
Seniors given 30-day-notice to leave Butler care home
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 7, a letter was sent out to residents and their families with a 30-day notice to leave a Butler County personal care home. Now, families are scrambling, trying to relocate their loved ones. “Thirty days is laughable,” said Jessica Hoyson, the daughter of...
Is your calling to help children? Find out
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
First responders aid local food pantries
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Troopers are teaming up with emergency responders in Trumbull County to help stock the shelves of local food pantries this holiday season. It’s all a part of the fourth annual county-wide “Can the Cruiser” and “Fill the Pot” food drives.
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker group is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in the Mahoning Valley. Tony “Bear” Landis and his biker buddies will ride to a local grocery store, buy all they can, then deliver it to the Youngstown Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.
Police investigate allegations against local school staff member
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating allegations against a staff member at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield. Founder Heather Merritt says the future is bright for the wildlife sanctuary. “The education we can offer is huge,” she said. “The things we’re doing here —...
Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
