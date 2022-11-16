ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kalamazoo-area prep football predictions: Will Martin and Mendon deliver state titles?

KALAMAZOO, MI – The road to the football state championship game is a long one, both literally and figuratively for 8-player finalists Martin and Mendon. After winter weight lifting, sweat-soaked summer two-a-days, nine regular season games and three playoff contests, the two Kalamazoo-area teams are embarking on a seven-hour journey north to the Superior Dome in Marquette for Saturday’s 8-player Division 1 and 2 state championship games.
MENDON, MI
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC

We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
DEXTER, MI
Muskegon football film critics forging championship-level defense

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds football team probably won’t become esteemed movie reviewers once their playing careers are over but the time they’ve been putting into reviewing their own performances as of late might help them win a mitten-shaped trophy that’s much more difficult to obtain than any Oscar statue.
MUSKEGON, MI

