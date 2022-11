Over the course of just six games, Charles Bassey has made his mark on the NBA. In a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Bassey set an NBA record off the bench. In just 18 minutes of play, Bassey recorded 5 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. Not only was he the first bench player to record 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists in under 20 minutes, but he was also the second player in NBA history to do so.

1 DAY AGO