Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Check out Rowan Grace’s performance on tonight’s episode of The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D — Rowan Grace performed live tonight on The Voice. Check out her performance and be sure to vote for her on The Voice app. Tap HERE to download The Voice app on the App Store ( for iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products) Tap HERE to...
newscenter1.tv
Love INC of the Black Hills is gearing up for their annual fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) is a non-profit organization that serves to mobilize local churches and to transform the lives of people in our local area. Love INC of the Black Hills is getting ready for their annual fundraiser, the Hope & Love Dinner...
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Join the Horse Club and learn about Fell Ponies in the Black Hills
Just outside of Spearfish is Dakota Fell, a sanctuary for Fell Ponies. Fell Ponies are very unique to the U.S., with about 700 residing in North America and about 6,000 worldwide. Only approximately 40 foals are born every year. A Fell Pony is very versatile because they’re strong, stocky animals,...
newscenter1.tv
WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
newscenter1.tv
Take rock climbing from the outdoors to the indoors this winter!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Of course, rock climbing depends greatly on the weather, but at Black Hills Basecamp, the climate is controlled (and friendly). “Basecamp is an indoor rock climbing facility. We focus on bouldering, which is a discipline of climbing where you don’t use ropes, so our walls are only 14 feet off the mats,” explains Laura Bellisle, Owner of Black Hills Basecamp. “The discipline of bouldering is really focused on movement. So every move you make on the wall can be really fun and teach you something.”
newscenter1.tv
Things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend, from cheap tattoos to kitten adoptions!
Are you looking for something to do before Thanksgiving? Want to celebrate a bit early with a potluck? How about taking some cute pet photos? Or what about getting a tattoo to show off at Thanksgiving! Check out these awesome events happening in and around Rapid City this weekend. FriendsGiving...
newscenter1.tv
35 photos of snowfall in downtown Rapid City and people trying to fight the cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People braced against the cold and snow with coats, hoods and some hot drinks Tuesday. People walked to shops or their cars while others worked, like shoveling Main Street Square’s ice rink. Downtown Rapid City ended up getting 7.2 inches of snow fall Tuesday.
newscenter1.tv
The Rapid City Fire Department welcomes 12 new members
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Friday, twelve recruits graduated from the Fire Training Academy and were welcomed into the Rapid City Fire Department. Going through the fire academy is very similar to military training, with intense discipline and physical training to match. The recruits go through two hours of...
newscenter1.tv
Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
newscenter1.tv
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
KELOLAND TV
Breezy and cold this weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 17
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — We have had light snow showers throughout the day. We will see very little accumulation out of these snow flurries. Winds are on the strong side from the northwest keeping our temperatures on the cold side. Temperatures reaching into the teens and up to the mid 20s for the afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
newscenter1.tv
The Main Street Square Christmas Tree: From front yard to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A majestic spruce now towers over Main Street Square in Rapid City, waiting to be lit for the holiday season. Each year Main Street Square seeks out its Holiday Tree from donors in the community. This year’s tree, a 30 foot tall spruce, was donated by...
KEVN
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Courthouse celebrates 100 years; recreates photo for new time capsule
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A hundred years came and went since the cornerstone of the Pennington County Courthouse was placed. The public was invited Wednesday to attend the Pennington County Courthouse Centennial Celebration, and to have their picture taken to be placed in a new time capsule to be opened in 2122.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: It’s snowing in the Black Hills! Show us what it looks like where you are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Unexpectedly heavy snow made roads slick but the scenery beautiful in the Black Hills Tuesday morning. By 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Randy in Cheyenne Crossing said he’d gotten 12″ of snow since midday Monday. We’d love to see what it looks like where you...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Comments / 0