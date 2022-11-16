ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’

Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Join the Horse Club and learn about Fell Ponies in the Black Hills

Just outside of Spearfish is Dakota Fell, a sanctuary for Fell Ponies. Fell Ponies are very unique to the U.S., with about 700 residing in North America and about 6,000 worldwide. Only approximately 40 foals are born every year. A Fell Pony is very versatile because they’re strong, stocky animals,...
WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week

Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
Take rock climbing from the outdoors to the indoors this winter!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Of course, rock climbing depends greatly on the weather, but at Black Hills Basecamp, the climate is controlled (and friendly). “Basecamp is an indoor rock climbing facility. We focus on bouldering, which is a discipline of climbing where you don’t use ropes, so our walls are only 14 feet off the mats,” explains Laura Bellisle, Owner of Black Hills Basecamp. “The discipline of bouldering is really focused on movement. So every move you make on the wall can be really fun and teach you something.”
The Rapid City Fire Department welcomes 12 new members

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Friday, twelve recruits graduated from the Fire Training Academy and were welcomed into the Rapid City Fire Department. Going through the fire academy is very similar to military training, with intense discipline and physical training to match. The recruits go through two hours of...
Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
