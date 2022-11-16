ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Standouts: Alvin Lewis, Mathai Scott, RBs, Chapman

Alvin Lewis and Mathai Scott have played a big hand in Chapman’s turn around from a 1-4 start and they were front and center in last Friday’s playoff win over Seneca as they combined for 407 rushing yards. Lewis, a senior, carried 17 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Scott, a junior, was 18-253 […]
Red Devils top Chapman again, advance to AAA Upper State title game

Clinton’s 595 yards of offense and 5 for 5 in the red zone were too much for Chapman to overcome, in the Red Devils’ 49-27 home win Friday night. Clinton, 13-0, moves on to the AAA Upper State Championship against Powdersville, a 36-35 winner over #1 Daniel. It is Clinton’s first trip to the Upper State Championship since 2009, the State Championship team that went 12-3 on the season – defeating Daniel 35-28 in the Upper State and Myrtle Beach 35-26 in the State title game.
B-C’s Marshall signs with Clemson University

Brookland-Cayce High School baseball player Ty Marshall has committed to play his sport at the collegiate level. Marshall participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday, November 9 declaring his intent to play with Clemson University. His coaches past and present, along with teammates, family members, faculty and staff, and others attended the event.
Devils' Den: Swindler signs with Clark Atlanta

Madison Swindler intends to play volleyball at Clark Atlanta University, but her aspirations are broader. The Clinton High School standout wanted to go an HBCU. She wants to study business and become a fashion entrepreneur. The Georgia capital is the center of African American culture. She wants to experience it. She dreams of having her own clothing brand.
Gaffney, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant

After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
