If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
WYFF4.com
Justin Timberlake invests in Par 3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A par-3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina, is now getting the backing of superstar Justin Timberlake and his partners at8AM Golf. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening at 61 Villa Road in Greenville in 2020.
High School Standouts: Alvin Lewis, Mathai Scott, RBs, Chapman
Alvin Lewis and Mathai Scott have played a big hand in Chapman’s turn around from a 1-4 start and they were front and center in last Friday’s playoff win over Seneca as they combined for 407 rushing yards. Lewis, a senior, carried 17 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Scott, a junior, was 18-253 […]
golaurens.com
Red Devils top Chapman again, advance to AAA Upper State title game
Clinton’s 595 yards of offense and 5 for 5 in the red zone were too much for Chapman to overcome, in the Red Devils’ 49-27 home win Friday night. Clinton, 13-0, moves on to the AAA Upper State Championship against Powdersville, a 36-35 winner over #1 Daniel. It is Clinton’s first trip to the Upper State Championship since 2009, the State Championship team that went 12-3 on the season – defeating Daniel 35-28 in the Upper State and Myrtle Beach 35-26 in the State title game.
WLTX.com
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the third of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
Columbia Star
B-C’s Marshall signs with Clemson University
Brookland-Cayce High School baseball player Ty Marshall has committed to play his sport at the collegiate level. Marshall participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday, November 9 declaring his intent to play with Clemson University. His coaches past and present, along with teammates, family members, faculty and staff, and others attended the event.
laurenscountysports.com
Devils' Den: Swindler signs with Clark Atlanta
Madison Swindler intends to play volleyball at Clark Atlanta University, but her aspirations are broader. The Clinton High School standout wanted to go an HBCU. She wants to study business and become a fashion entrepreneur. The Georgia capital is the center of African American culture. She wants to experience it. She dreams of having her own clothing brand.
Gaffney, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
wspa.com
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
WJCL
High school student in South Carolina expelled after bringing loaded gun to school
A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at a South Carolina high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The student was taken to the...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
