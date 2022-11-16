Sioux Falls Council votes to cap video lottery licenses

The Sioux Falls City Council voted Tuesday night to limit the amount of some types of video lottery establishments, an issue that has sharply divided the council the last few months.

The ordinance passed, alongside an update to a 2019 ordinance that would limit the number of malt beverage or wine establishments under one roof to three, in an effort to limit the proliferation of casinos that one councilor has said are violating state law.

The bill specifically caps the number of video lottery licenses that could be associated with malt beverage or wine establishments at 186, following an amendment brought by Councilor Rich Merkouris. Those associated with liquor licenses will be unaffected.

Councilor Greg Neitzert brought the ordinance after a number of meetings at which he’s said he believes video lottery establishments are violating state law, a law that requires the business to primarily operate as a bar or lounge.

But he’s been unable to get a straight answer on that from the state, he says, and suspects it’s because they don’t want to give him one.

“I believe the state is looking the other way, because of the revenue,” Neitzert said in an interview.

In an interview earlier this month, Neitzert said there were currently 154 video lottery licenses associated with malt beverage or wine licenses. The cap would have originally been set at 160, but Neitzert said last week there had been some confusion with how many applications were in the pipeline. At Tuesday's meeting, he noted that several more had been submitted since then.

Additionally, Councilor Curt Soehl said he wanted to see the cap set higher to give business owners more time to get plans set that may already have been in motion.

There would be a growth factor in the ordinance that would add one new license per 5,000 additional people in the city, counted in each even-numbered year. New licenses would be distributed through a lottery, similar to medical marijuana dispensary licenses or liquor licenses.

Drew Duncan, an attorney for Commonwealth Gaming, said he believed the change was in violation of the state Constitution, and argued the legislature’s intent had been to give all authority over video lottery to the South Dakota government.

Merkouris’ amendment to the 2019 ordinance passed 8-0 as well, although Neitzert said he would have preferred it require solid walls separating each of the premises.

“I think we’ve just lost control,” said Neitzert, who added video lottery applications have “exploded” since 2019.

While both ordinances passed unanimously, it was clear some councilors had concerns.

Councilor Alex Jensen chided Neitzert for saying the council had been lied to about the 2019 ordinance, inviting Duncan up to the microphone to give his side of the story.

And Soehl said in his time on the council he'd heard more complaints about neighbors who hadn't cut their grass than about video lottery, and said he suspected messing with a state revenue stream could lead to a complete lack of their ability to regulate video lottery.