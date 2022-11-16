Just One Station: Ride with DA Hayden and Fire Union President Dillon as they address Boston’s ‘Mass and Cass’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
whdh.com
Officer on motorcycle seriously injured in Walpole crash
WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole police officer was seriously injured Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan, officials said. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring Streets. The officer sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken...
whdh.com
Criminal investigation underway after SUV plows through Apple store in Hingham, leaving 1 dead and 19 injured
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE:. A man will be arraigned on a reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge following his arrest in connection with a crash at an Apple store in Hingham that killed one person and injured 19 others, officials announced. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, after...
City councilors raise concern over teens riding shopping carts through South Boston
The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using shopping carts from Stop & Shop to “careen through the streets.”. A pair of Boston city councilors are hoping to prevent the reckless use of shopping carts in South Boston. The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people...
whdh.com
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
whdh.com
Asian American leaders organize free self-defense classes in Quincy, Chinatown
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station. Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.
whdh.com
Survivor of ‘Hamilton Strangler’ opens up years after attack by man now connected to Salem cold case
Rosemary Diskin will never forget the night she was attacked in her own kitchen 15 years ago. “It definitely damaged me forever. I’m afraid to go places by myself and I’m basically always afraid of things,” she told 7NEWS. She was in her Hamilton home when her...
whdh.com
Driver facing reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge in deadly Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on a reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge following his arrested in connection with a crash at an Apple store in Hingham that killed one person and injured 19 others, officials announced. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, after an...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
After a shuttle bus crash in Waltham kills one, leaves dozens of students injured, the Brandeis community mourns
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After a horrific overnight bus crash on campus, members of the Brandeis University community in Waltham gathered to process the tragedy. Kiah Holstrom knew people on the bus last night, and the student who was killed. She and her group of friends took a moment to witness the aftermath of the scene, littered with debris. Others stopped by to lay flowers.
whdh.com
Christmas tree from Novia Scotia arrives at Boston Common for 81st annual lighting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Common’s Christmas tree is set to arrive from Nova Scotia Tuesday at 11 a.m., just over a week before it will be the centerpiece of the city’s 81st annual tree lighting. The 45-foot white spruce will be lit on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m....
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
Neighbors share concern over disturbing discovery in South Boston condo building
SOUTH BOSTON — Boston Police remained outside a South Boston condo building on East Broadway, for most of Friday after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the address, according to officials. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News the sight of so many police...
Multiple injuries reported after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Multiple people were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store and a vehicle inside the store.
Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday. According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
