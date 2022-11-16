On to the finals: Case girls volleyball rallies to beat Lynnfield in D4 state semifinal

CANTON — Defense, not offense, wins games in volleyball.

No. 2 seed Lynnfield found out the hard way during Tuesday's Division IV state semifinal contest against No. 3 seed Joseph Case.

"We just could not put the ball back over the net," Pioneer head coach Brent Ashley said. "We were trying everything. The coach who had this role before me use to say 'Defense wins championships. You might look good if you have offense but if you can't defend the ball, you're never going to win it.' They're [Case] strong. When you play defense like that it is hard."

The Cardinals are heading to the state finals after taking three of four sets — 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, and 25-23 — in a come-from-behind 3-1 win over the Pioneers before a large crowd at Canton High School.

With the victory, Case (23-1) will face No. 1 seed Ipswich on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at Worcester State University.

The Cardinals, which lost just seven sets all season, lost the first set for the first time in four matches to begin the contest. But Case began making a comeback despite falling behind in the final three sets — 18-12 in the second, 21-16 in the third and 20-17 in the fourth.

"When things were not going good, our defense was," Cardinals head coach Brendan Kelly said. "It was just a matter of time if we could get the other facets of the game there. We told them that you just don't shut down [their star player] Ella Gizmunt, you have to limit her touches and make it hard as possible for her. We knew she was going to get her kills, but let's not have them come in bunches."

Gizmunt, who has had many D1 offers including one from the Big 10, was outstanding the entire game for Lynnfield (20-4). She finished with a game-high 26 kill shots. But she had to work for everyone of them, especially late in the match.

"We've been practicing a lot for this game," said an emotional Gizmunt. "Case is obviously a really good team and there was a lot of long rallies. But I think all of us were exhausted both mentality and physically. We just did not have the strength in us to do what we needed to do."

On the deciding match point, junior Hannah Storm made a great dig on a volley to senior setter Olivia Silva, who spike the ball for a kill shot that deflected off two players, setting off a big celebration under the net.

"It was just one of those moments," smiled Silva, who finished with a team-high 30 assists, six digs, a block and three aces. "I say me last year would not have done that. I did not have that confidence. This year, senior captain, I have way more confidence. I saw the ball go up and said I'm going to get this myself.

"Coach [Kelly] told us we are here for a reason and we have to turn this up. We looked a little nervous and did not have all the confidence. As we got to the second set, we told ourselves we can do this. We turned it up a whole different level that I've never seen us before."

Senior Sophia Conos is another Cardinal who grabbed the spotlight. Her serving in the second and third set enabled Case to stay in the contest. Conos finished with nine digs and an assist.

"It felt really good," Conos said. "I didn't know if we were going to win at first. I was really nervous but we ended up pulling out the win. We needed to [get] our act together."

Senior Jamie Moniz was another Cardinal who was elated after the game.

"[Lynnfield] is definitely the strongest team we've played," said Moniz, who finished with nine kills, seven digs and two blocks. "Their No. 5 is literally insane with hitting the ball left and right. Points are inevitable, so you have to get the next. I'm so excited right now.

Then there was Storm, who was pulled early in the first set but came back more focused than ever. She finished with a team-high 11 kill shots, 13 digs and an ace.

"Honestly, if you asked me that we were going to win this in four sets, I would have been in shock after that first set," she said. "But we were just trying to get the ball up and that's us surviving her hits. I really don't know how to feel right now."

On the night, Case only had three serves errors.

How it happened

In the first set, Lynnfield jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. After a timeout, Case closed the margin to 6-4. Led by Gizmunt's loud kill shots, the Pioneers raced out to a 14-9 advantage. The lead ballooned to 21-10, thanks to the serving of Sophia Calle. The Cardinals attempted a comeback but Gizmunt closed it out with a kill shot.

In the second set, Case took its first lead of the night at 4-3. But Lynnfield surged back in front and had a lead of 18-12. But Silva ran off nine consecutive serves points to tie the game at 21-21. Storm managed a big kill shot to give the Cardinals a 24-22 lead. A hitting error enabled Case to tie the match at 1-1.

Silva got things rolling in the third set as the Cardinals had an early 6-1 lead. Conos' serving put Case up 13-7 before the Pioneers retook the lead at 15-14. Holding to a slim 21-16 margin, Lynnfield had trouble getting the ball past the Cardinals defense as Case outscored the Pioneers 9-1 to take the third set 25-22.

The intensity picked up in the fourth set as both teams kept close to one another. Lynnfield opened leads of 14-9 and 20-17 but the Cardinals drew closer and tied the match at 22-22. That set the stage for Silva's game winner.

Senior captain Loagan Brown had a great game defensively with a team-high 15 digs and two kill shots. Junior Ava Silva had her hands on almost every single ball that came her way. She finished with five kill shots and a block.

Case's libero Brianna Campos also chipped in with five digs. Freshman Madilyn Botelho came in off the bench and contributed a kill shot off a nice feed from Silva.

Calle had a game-high 40 assists for the Pioneers while teammate Giuliana Guarracino chipped in with eight kill shots.

"It was awesome [tonight]," Kelly said. "You look at Loagan [Brown], she made every play. I thought Brianna [Campos] was tremendous today. Tonight was a total team effort. Just a special group of kids."

"It was awesome [tonight]," Kelly said. "You look at Loagan [Brown], she made every play. I thought Brianna [Campos] was tremendous today. Tonight was a total team effort. Just a special group of kids."

