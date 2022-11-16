PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Tarpons fall short against Victory Rock

PUNTA GORDA — The Mike Williams era at Charlotte High had its soft-opening Tuesday night as the Tarpons embarked on their brief, preseason slate.

Debuting with a team that might boast the best overall size of any Charlotte team in recent times, Williams saw plenty of good and plenty to work on in the Tarpons’ 68-58 loss against an even bigger Victory Rock Prep.

“I thought we played better than I expected on defense,” said Williams, who took over for longtime coach Tom Massolio this past spring when Massolio was elevated to athletic director.

“(Victory Rock) is big,” Williams added. “I bet they scored 60 percent of their points in the paint and honestly, that isn’t something we’ve worked on very much, yet.”

True to the preseason setting, Williams had the Tarpons working on different modes of attack throughout the game. They were needed as Charlotte struggled mightily with its shooting. When the shots didn’t fall, issues with turnovers and rebounding snowballed into Victory Rock runs of 10-0, 11-0 and 11-2 during the first three quarters.

Those runs canceled out some promising play by heavily recruited senior John Gamble and junior rising prospect Chris Cornish.

“It was definitely a first game for us, you know, a lot of young guys on our team – we’re very young,” Gamble said. “So, you know, it’s about getting them confident and shooting the ball and everything and me just facilitating and leading them. We’ll be alright.”

When the Tarpons were on point, they were load. Trailing 16-5 after surrendering a 10-0 run in the first quarter, Gamble and Cornish triggered a frenetic 10-2 run that included better rebounding, forced turnovers and a 3-point bucket from sophomore Jordan Attia at the buzzer to close within 18-15.

Junior guard Noah Cutler kept the rally going to open the second quarter, draining a three and Cornish followed with a layup to push Charlotte into the lead, 20-18, but the Tarpons fell silent once again.

By the time Gamble went hard to the hoop for a bucket and a foul at the 3:41 mark of the quarter, the Blue Devils had surged ahead on the strength of an 11-0 run.

The Tarpons made one last push after halftime, trimming a 38-29 halftime deficit to a 41-40 nailbiter but Victory Rock responded in kind and stretched the lead back to double digits, 52-42, by the end of the third quarter.

Charlotte won the turnover battle, forcing 23 while giving up 14. However the Tarpons were handily outrebounded 34-17 with many of those Victory Rock boards turning into second-chance points.

“It’s preseason for a reason,” Williams said. “We had 14 turnovers and missed eight free throws and we didn’t shot the ball well, took bad shots, so you know, to lose by 10 to a good basketball team? In all reality, I didn’t think it was horrible.”

Gamble led all scorers with 24 points. Cornish added 18. Cutler finished with seven and no other Tarpon had more than four. Bronson Borlace led four Victory Rock players in double figures with 19 points. Omar Ndiaye had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Though defeating IMG Academy’s national team on Thursday night to close out the preseason slate is a tough ask, Williams will be pleased if some of the Tarpons’ younger players and newcomers find their shot before Monday’s regular season opener against Cardinal Mooney.

Jordan Taylor, Kirby Schmitz, Blake Maddox and Dior Evans all flashed their potential briefly during Tuesday’s game. The size that comes with Schmitz (6-foot-7), Taylor (6-7) and Cornish (6-4) is allowing Gamble to move all over the floor and play the way he’ll be asked to play at the next level.

“I love having all the height with me and having those guys help me out,” said Gamble, who at 6-6 can be a matchup nightmare when playing one of the guard positions or topping out a small lineup at the 5.

“I can do a lot of the other things,” Gamble added. “I’ve always been like a role player and helping out out to rebound and now I can be out in perimeter more, be a true guard and stuff like that and help my team from out there.”

In the early game, IMG Academy, ranked a consensus No. 7 in the nation according to various outlets, blasted Canterbury 85-18. Thursday, Canterbury and Victory Rock will open the action at 5:30, followed by Charlotte and IMG at 7 p.m.