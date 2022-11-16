Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Man arrested, indicted on 1st degree murder charges held in Jackson County on $5M bond
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, a former Cashiers man was arrested and then indicted for the 2020 murder of a woman with whom he lived, Jackson County officials said Nov. 18. Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said Grant Alexander Higgs, 42, was indicted Monday, Nov. 14, 2022,...
WLOS.com
Former students shocked by arrest of Polk County teacher accused of indecent liberties
COLUMBUS, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigations are underway in Polk County, where a high school teacher has been arrested. John Brian Taylor is charged with indecent liberties with a student. The high school’s faculty directory lists Taylor as a business teacher. Steffan Walker, who graduated from Polk County High...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
WLOS.com
Deveron Roberts sentenced to life in 2020 shooting death of teen in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said Deveron Roberts, who was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Antwan Eddings in 2020, has been sentenced to life without parole. Authorities were called to Fayetteville Street in Asheville about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. That's where officers found...
WLOS.com
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe, Rutherford County authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening that Carter Hewes had been found and was safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17,...
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
WLOS.com
New Asheville Police Dept. website reaches 150K in first 20 days as recruitment continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee gets an update on efforts to reduce the staffing shortage within the city's police department. The department is partnering with Epic Recruitment Agency for a new website. Asheville Police Chief David Zack said the new recruitment campaign reached nearly 150,000...
WLOS.com
Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WLOS.com
Applications open for vacancies on Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission
The Asheville Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission, which began its work earlier this year, has a few vacancies that Buncombe County is looking to fill. County officials said Friday, Nov. 18 that there are three vacancies -- one on the board and two alternates. The Community Reparations Commission is charged...
WLOS.com
After hearing public input, Sylva commissioners take no action on panhandling ordinance
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva's Board of Commissioners has taken no action on developing a panhandling ordinance. Some residents claim it has become more prevalent at intersections like Asheville Highway and NC-107. Proposals for an ordinance included a ban on panhandling with coercion and touching or harassing a person.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after tractor-trailer crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a tractor-trailer that had flipped in Jackson’s Curve on I-240 east near Patton Avenue. Authorities say the driver of the truck was trapped for a while before being freed and transported to Mission Hospital. No information has...
WLOS.com
Buncombe election officials spend Thursday sorting through 586 provisional ballots
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Election Services has approved a quarter of the almost 600 provisional ballots cast in the midterm elections. The 586 ballots came from voters who might have shown up at the wrong polling location or had a problem with their registration.
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools middle school football team wins conference tournament
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Schools middle school football team was recently declared conference tournament champions after a solid season. The combined Asheville Middle School and Montford North Star Academy team were crowned French Broad Middle School Conference tournament champions to close a strong showing in the tournament.
WLOS.com
Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
WLOS.com
Mission Health employees create food sculptures to help feed families across WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is partnering with MANNA FoodBank to collect food donations. The food drive includes a competition between departments to create sculptures out of donated food. The winning department will get $10,000 to donate to a local food bank or pantry. The Mission food drive...
WLOS.com
Gov. Roy Cooper, local leaders attend ribbon-cutting for Pratt & Whitney in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pratt & Whitney -- an American aerospace manufacturer -- held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new facility on Brevard Road in Asheville. The company is building a one-million-square-foot manufacturing center on 100 acres. The plant will make airfoils for civilian and military engines.
Comments / 0