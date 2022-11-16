ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deveron Roberts sentenced to life in 2020 shooting death of teen in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said Deveron Roberts, who was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Antwan Eddings in 2020, has been sentenced to life without parole. Authorities were called to Fayetteville Street in Asheville about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. That's where officers found...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

One transported to the hospital after tractor-trailer crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a tractor-trailer that had flipped in Jackson’s Curve on I-240 east near Patton Avenue. Authorities say the driver of the truck was trapped for a while before being freed and transported to Mission Hospital. No information has...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville City Schools middle school football team wins conference tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Schools middle school football team was recently declared conference tournament champions after a solid season. The combined Asheville Middle School and Montford North Star Academy team were crowned French Broad Middle School Conference tournament champions to close a strong showing in the tournament.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy