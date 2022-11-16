ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

Inside the Matheson History Museum exhibit on iconic 70s concert venue

The Florida Theater’s condition is one of dismal disrepair. The windows are perpetually dark and marred by graffiti, and it has not hosted a show in more than five years. But an exhibit at the Matheson History Museum of Gainesville aims to illuminate the story of the site when it was among the most vibrant and popular venues in the region. That’s when it was called the Great Southern Music Hall.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Weather, record number of travelers, could slow Thanksgiving commute

Floridians traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday could run into heavy rain, flooding and busy roads along the way. This could be the busiest week of Thanksgiving travel in Florida since 2005, according to AAA. A staggering 2.9 million drivers are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy