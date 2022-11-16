Read full article on original website
Filmmaker Sally El Hosaini Puts Spotlight on Jonestown Mass Murder-Suicide With Feature ‘Jones’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MARRAKECH – Director Sally El Hosaini, whose Working Title-produced “The Swimmers” opened the Toronto Film Festival, is turning her attention to one of the biggest mass murder-suicide stories in history with her forthcoming project “Jones.” The Welsh-Egyptian director, who recently signed with CAA, told Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival that she began working on the film before making her current feature, “The Swimmers,” but is now rebooting the project towards production. “The Swimmers” is playing at the Marrakech International Film Festival (November 11-19, 2022) this week. El Hosaini is casting new light on the story which, she said, has been misunderstood....
Look of the Week: Jenna Ortega channels gothic glamour at ‘Wednesday’ premiere
A young Christina Ricci became synonymous with the whip-smart, macabre daughter of the Addams Family in the 1990s. But at this week’s premiere of the new Netflix spinoff, “Wednesday,” lead actor Jenna Ortega stepped fully into the role. The 20-year-old Disney Channel star turned scream queen turned...
‘Slumberland’ strands Jason Momoa in a nightmare of a movie
A movie about dreams becomes the stuff of nightmares in Netflix’s utterly misguided “Slumberland,” an attempt to build a sprawling fantasy adventure from the bones of the early-20th-century newspaper comic strip. Most notable as a vehicle for Jason Momoa, this wannabe spectacle from “The Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence serves up lots of special effects desperately in search of a story.
Remember when Grace Kelly threw a lavish party exclusively for Scorpios?
You might assume that Grace Kelly’s 700-strong royal wedding ceremony to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 was the apex of her social legacy. But 13 years later, on Saturday November 15, 1969, the American film star-turned-princess threw herself one of the most peculiar and extravagant birthday parties in history.
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs “Win Win” and “Twerkaholic,” has died, his brother announced on the singer’s Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth’s older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had “passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.”
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp’s drama
Lily-Rose Depp is familiar with fame. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis she grew up fully aware of celebrity, though she told Elle magazine in a recently published interview “my parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible.”. Now,...
‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ ages like fine whine with its look at post-divorce life
If you find yourself disliking everyone in Hulu’s too precious “Fleishman is in Trouble,” don’t worry, because it’s not clear they like themselves. Author Taffy Brodesser-Akner has adapted her book into a limited series with its literary conventions intact, but the result is a frustrating showcase for very good actors as very whiny characters, including Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes.
Mike Birbiglia’s Broadway show explores life’s big questions with big laughs
At one point during Mike Birbiglia’s new Broadway show, “The Old Man and The Pool,” he jokingly scolds the audience for laughing over a story about the death of a man in a YMCA pool. He stares, he admonishes, he reminds the crowd what, exactly, they’re laughing at. And then he pauses. The crowd can’t stop laughing. One after another, someone’s howl becomes contagious, and the laughter keeps going for several minutes as Birbiglia watches.
