Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
The New York Post mocks the former president on its front page and describes him "Toxic Trump" in scathing column following midterm failure.
WATCH: Crowd at Trump 2024 announcement stopped from leaving while former president was speaking
Former President Donald Trump proved he could handle delivering a lengthy address Tuesday evening, but the speech may have been a bit too long for some guests at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Donald Trump Just Lost His Third Election in a Row
Questions over Donald Trump's continued influence over the Republican party ahead of the 2024 presidential election have been raised after the GOP's disappointing midterm performance. As well as essentially being a referendum on President Joe Biden and the Democratic party, the November 8 elections had a subplot regarding the potential...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Trump trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to join his 2024 announcement, report says
Former President Donald Trump sought to have Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the two members of his family who joined his administration from 2017-2021, at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for his big announcement of his 2024 plans. Mr Trump has been teasing the announcement for days, while not stating exactly what...
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.
Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
Trump's History of Threatening Rivals Started Long Before DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump has issued the latest in a series of threats to his political rivals by warning Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against challenging him in the next presidential election. Trump told reporters on his private plane after a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would reveal...
Donald Trump Says He Will Run For President In 2024
Trump has spent most of the last two years undermining American democracy. Now he wants another chance at power.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Washington Examiner
Senior Trump adviser says Tuesday announcement will continue as scheduled: Report
An adviser to Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed that the former president's planned announcement for Tuesday will still be held and told people to "buckle up" ahead of the announcement. The adviser claimed that members of the media have "all moved in unison against Donald Trump at their own peril"...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Comments / 0