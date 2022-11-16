Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Preview The New Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston on Sunday
Covering more than 500 acres and a mile of Hudson River shoreline, the future Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston, NY, was once an industrial site for production of cement, quarry stone, and ice harvesting. Sojourner Truth State Park will be first new State Park since 2019. The Palisades Parks...
theberkshireedge.com
Holiday Festivities Planned for December First Friday in North Adams
North Adams— The last First Friday of 2022 will happen on December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a full lineup of holiday festivities in downtown North Adams. A few highlights of the events include a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at the Bear & Bee Bookstore at 5 p.m., a bell ringer concert at Terra Nova Church at 7 p.m., make your own s’mores at the firepit at the First Congregational Church starting at 5 p.m., a free carriage ride by McKay Farm, and holiday tunes by the Drury High School Band at 5 p.m. at Terra Nova Church.
theberkshireedge.com
A Christmas Journey: Yuletide readings with Kevin O’Hara
Pittsfield— On December 14, The Berkshire County Historical Society will host local author Kevin O’Hara for two readings from his collection of Christmas tales A Christmas Journey. This will be a special evening of joyous and heartfelt tales from Kevin’s Pittsfield childhood. Reservations are required for the readings which will take place at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Tickets are $10 BCHS members and $15 non-members, and can be purchased at berkshirehistory.org. This event is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
theberkshireedge.com
Newly-formed Clock Tower Artists Present Holiday Open Studios
Pittsfield— Nine practicing artists, members of the nascent Clock Tower Artists group in Pittsfield, Mass., will open their studios to the public for a special, holiday-inspired event at the Clock Tower Business Park, 75 South Church Street, Pittsfield, Mass.. on Friday, December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., during the December First Fridays Artswalk, and on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Children’s Podcast lecture; Thanks & Giving meal; Authentic Movement Workshop; Community Thanks Supper; The Seagull viewing; The Orchestra Now; Lenox Student Art Show
“Circle Round” Hosts talk at the Lenox Library. Lenox— On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 4 p.m., Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis, host and composer for the award-winning children’s podcast “Circle Round,” will explain how they came up with the idea for the podcast and how they make the programs at the Lenox Library.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
theberkshireedge.com
Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. to host the Downtown Festive Frolic
Pittsfield— Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) will host the Downtown Festive Frolic on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. Activities will include the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, Pictures with Santa, Free Kids’ Paint & Sip, and other free arts & craft opportunities.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Santa’s Magical Express returns to Capital Region
Santa's Magical Express, a Capital Region holiday theatrical event presented by Yankee Trails, is returning for its 11th season, bringing another round of holiday cheer to families around the area.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: The Orchestra Now to give free concert at Simon’s Rock November 20 with Shostakovich, Ives, more, Andrés Rivas conducting
Great Barrington — What do you get when you join together the best orchestral players from the Yale School of Music, Shanghai Conservatory, Royal Academy, and the Eastman School of Music? You get Bard College’s The Orchestra Now (TŌN). And when you go to the Daniel Arts Center at Simon’s Rock on Sunday, November 20, you’ll get to hear TŌN perform in concert under the baton of Assistant Conductor Andrés Rivas. The orchestra will perform works by Ukrainian composer Théodore Akimenko, Jacob Druckan, and Dmitri Shostakovich, along with the overture to an opera Charles Ives never got around to writing (“1776”). Admission is free.
Pleasant Valley, New York Farm Forced to Stop Selling Wild Turkey
The Thanksgiving shopping rush has begun, but one Hudson Valley farm is seeing a significant financial loss right before the holiday. Quatto's Farm in Pleasant Valley shared on their Facebook page earlier this week that they "have plenty of WILD TURKEYS available for Thanksgiving." However, with that being said they explain further in the post that they were visited recently by a Federal Inspector.
