Hall County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive

She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
11Alive

Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WGAU

Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker

An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
LOGANVILLE, GA
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Man killed in Forsyth County bedroom fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats

DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

