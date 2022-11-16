Read full article on original website
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said....
fox5atlanta.com
Detectives determining if there are connections between bodies found near Etowah River, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton said investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining skeletal remains found near the Etowah River on Thursday. It's the third instance of a body found in the city in five months. Police said investigators went to the south side of the river...
Autopsy reveals Debbie Collier's death ruled a suicide, Habersham County Sheriff says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — In a turn of events, Debbie Collier's death has been ruled a suicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office, according to the Habersham County Sheriff on Friday. After receiving Collier's autopsy from the medical examiner, it was determined the 59-year-old's death was...
Community concerns arise as police recover 3 bodies within 5 months near Canton river, authorities say
CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police. Canton Police said Friday that one died of drowning,...
Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
It’s been nearly two months since Deborrah “Debbie” Collier’s death was called “deliberate and personal” by Habersham Co...
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found 16-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive
She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker
An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
wbhfradio.org
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett County PD seek info on fatal shooting of a male, 16, wounding of a female, 17
(Lilburn, Ga., November 17, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a shooting on Wednesday that left one female injured and a male dead. The shooting reportedly took place at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, Lilburn, in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket.
Man killed in Forsyth County bedroom fire
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.
Search for missing metro Atlanta grandmother as skeletal remains are found near search area
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm skeletal remains were found in Newton County, not far from where police have been searching for a missing grandmother. Right now, it’s still unclear if the remains could be those of 64-year-old Debra Ashby. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats
DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
