Read full article on original website
Related
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
Semi collides with overhead support near Jamestown
At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN, traveled south through the guard rail and continued east.
KFYR-TV
Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin in Colgate
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:40 AM Wednesday, Traill County dispatch received a 911 call of a 21-year-old man trapped in a grain bin in Colgate. Hope Fire and Ambulance, along with Page Fire and Ambulance, Sanford Paramedics, Steele County Sheriff and Steele County Emergency management responded, along with the farmer and employees.
valleynewslive.com
Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
newsdakota.com
County Road 62 Gravel Concerns Brought to Commission
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Concerns over the gravel portion of County Road 62 were brought to the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday, Nov. 15. County Resident Darrel Roorda brought concerns about the higher amount of traffic using the road near the Spiritwood Energy Park. Roorda commended the Stutsman County Road...
newsdakota.com
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
newsdakota.com
Martin Family Continues Giving Back Through “Gifts from Gretchyn”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After welcoming a new child earlier this year, it didn’t take long for Amber Martin and her family to get back to giving back to the community. “Gifts From Gretchyn” was formed in 2020 in the memory of Martin’s daughter Gretchyn, who passed away...
Comments / 0