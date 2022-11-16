ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin in Colgate

STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:40 AM Wednesday, Traill County dispatch received a 911 call of a 21-year-old man trapped in a grain bin in Colgate. Hope Fire and Ambulance, along with Page Fire and Ambulance, Sanford Paramedics, Steele County Sheriff and Steele County Emergency management responded, along with the farmer and employees.
COLGATE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

County Road 62 Gravel Concerns Brought to Commission

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Concerns over the gravel portion of County Road 62 were brought to the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday, Nov. 15. County Resident Darrel Roorda brought concerns about the higher amount of traffic using the road near the Spiritwood Energy Park. Roorda commended the Stutsman County Road...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
LITCHVILLE, ND
newsdakota.com

Martin Family Continues Giving Back Through “Gifts from Gretchyn”

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After welcoming a new child earlier this year, it didn’t take long for Amber Martin and her family to get back to giving back to the community. “Gifts From Gretchyn” was formed in 2020 in the memory of Martin’s daughter Gretchyn, who passed away...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy