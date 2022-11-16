ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State stays No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio State remained No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 victory over Indiana .

The top four, which are the only remaining undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision teams, remained unchanged. Defending champion Georgia is No. 1 after rolling over Mississippi State 45-19. No. 3 Michigan remains ahead of TCU after beating Nebraska 34-3. The Horned Frogs defeated Texas 17-10.

Tennessee (9-1) is No. 5, followed by LSU (8-2) and USC (9-1). Alabama (8-2), Clemson (9-1) and Utah (8-2) round out the top 10.

CFP rankings release: Georgia maintains No. 1 spot

Two of Ohio State's opponents are ranked. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 18. Penn State climbed three spots to No. 11.

Michigan also defeated Penn State, but the Wolverines' soft non-conference schedule factored into the CFP selection committee's decision to rank Ohio State ahead of them.

Ohio State football's win over Notre Dame stands out to committee

"Two well-balanced teams, both in the top 10 offensively and defensively," said North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan, the CFP selection committee chair. "Ohio State does have the win over Notre Dame, which as a committee, as we talk about it, stands out a little bit to us. But again, two really good teams."

The ranking of Ohio State and Michigan means little more than bragging rights at this point. The winner of their Nov. 26 showdown will be a lock to make the CFP unless it were to be upset in the Big Ten championship game. Depending on what happened around the country, the Ohio State-Michigan winner might have a chance even if it lost in the Big Ten title game.

Georgia's win over Tennessee separates them from Ohio State in CFP rankings

Georgia was No. 3 in the first rankings released two weeks ago, but its win over then-No. 1 Tennessee the next week has separated the Bulldogs from Ohio State and Michigan, Corrigan said.

"We noticed the win over Tennessee, the (season-opening 49-3) win over Oregon, the top-10 defense, another win for them this past week at Mississippi State," Corrigan said. "In the eyes of the committee, that's a separator for us. When looking at those three teams and how balanced they are offensively and defensively, we have determined that Georgia is ahead of the other two."

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State stays No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

