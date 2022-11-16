ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: From 5,000 Tundra Swans on the Mississippi to 8 billion people on Earth

UW-La Crosse Outreach Specialist Spencer Wilken in the WIZM studio Wednesday to talk science. We hit on everything from space to the Earth, and water, on La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
wizmnews.com

La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots’ barrels out now, plus toy drive this weekend

JCI La Crosse has been running the Toys For Tots program for over 80 years in our area, creating holiday cheer for over 1,000 children each year. The program helps provide toys to children 12 and under in La Crosse County and La Crescent, MN. They are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in our community now for the 2022 holiday season.
LA CROSSE, WI
New Prague Times

Vehicles collide on icy roads

Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Cliffs CEO: HibTac needs Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases

Minneapolis, MN. -- At the Twin Cities Minnesota Chamber Economic Summit Thursday, Cleveland Cliffs CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, spoke about his hopes to secure another mining site in Minnesota. Goncalves said Thursday he’s working to secure mineral leases for the long-stalled Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk. He claimed the ore...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
KIMT

1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
RUSHFORD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Turnovers plague West Salem in state championship loss to Monroe

In its first appearance at the state championship since 2007, the West Salem High School football team turned the ball over on its first two possessions, fell behind early and never recovered. Monroe capitalized on four first-half turnovers altogether, getting out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead thanks to one of...
WEST SALEM, WI
Minnesota Reformer

What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta

In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in the name of his party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor. “This is a union state,” he said. Labor unions spent millions to secure Walz’s re-election and help his party take control of the House and Senate for the first time […] The post What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

