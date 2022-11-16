Read full article on original website
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: From 5,000 Tundra Swans on the Mississippi to 8 billion people on Earth
UW-La Crosse Outreach Specialist Spencer Wilken in the WIZM studio Wednesday to talk science. We hit on everything from space to the Earth, and water, on La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots’ barrels out now, plus toy drive this weekend
JCI La Crosse has been running the Toys For Tots program for over 80 years in our area, creating holiday cheer for over 1,000 children each year. The program helps provide toys to children 12 and under in La Crosse County and La Crescent, MN. They are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in our community now for the 2022 holiday season.
Siegel gains extra vote over Leinfelder in special La Crosse County sheriff race recount
The special recount for La Crosse County sheriff is complete, and both candidates gained votes in a process that took about eight hours. Democrat John Siegel won the race by 175 votes over Republican Fritz Leinfelder. After canvassing the election Monday, both candidates picked up one vote. After Friday’s recount,...
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
Over 29,000 sandhill cranes counted at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge
A sandhill crane near the waters at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 11, 2020. Photo by Jan Ramstad. A record number of sandhill cranes flocked to the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge during fall migration this year, with more than 29,000 cranes spotted in a single day this month.
Road salt is still polluting local water; here's how you can help
MINNEAPOLIS — The return of winter might have you feeling stressed and a little salty, but it probably doesn't compare to the stress that road salt is having on our infrastructure and watersheds. According to the Metropolitan Council, 42 Twin Cities waterbodies are contaminated with excess chloride, but Judy...
Gas-fired power plant proposed by Dairyland draws opposition on clean-energy grounds
Building an electric power plant that’s fueled by natural gas could hasten climate change, according to the Sierra Club. The environmental group went to the Dairyland Power office in La Crosse on Wednesday to protest plans for the $2 billion Nemadji Trail Energy Center, being proposed in Superior. Spokeswoman...
Cliffs CEO: HibTac needs Mesabi Metallics’ mineral leases
Minneapolis, MN. -- At the Twin Cities Minnesota Chamber Economic Summit Thursday, Cleveland Cliffs CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, spoke about his hopes to secure another mining site in Minnesota. Goncalves said Thursday he’s working to secure mineral leases for the long-stalled Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk. He claimed the ore...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Turnovers plague West Salem in state championship loss to Monroe
In its first appearance at the state championship since 2007, the West Salem High School football team turned the ball over on its first two possessions, fell behind early and never recovered. Monroe capitalized on four first-half turnovers altogether, getting out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead thanks to one of...
Leinfelder asks for recount of close La Crosse County sheriff’s race; canvass planned for Friday
There will be a recount of the race for La Crosse County sheriff planned for Friday. Democrat John Siegel won the race by 175 votes and the request for a new count was filed by Republican Fritz Leinfelder, claiming there were issues with some ballots and voters. Leinfelder’s petition for...
What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta
In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in the name of his party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor. “This is a union state,” he said. Labor unions spent millions to secure Walz’s re-election and help his party take control of the House and Senate for the first time […] The post What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
